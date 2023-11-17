As we approach the end of 2023, there is not much official news on what Suzuki will be launching next year. The most interesting clues have come from the revamped Tokyo Motor Show, where the Hamamatsu-based company has shown some interesting previews.

The first, shown as a concept, but of which we've already shown you definitive images, is the new Swift, which will also be the first to arrive. But of course we also saw an update of the electric eVX concept car, whose angular shape is likely to hide the next Vitara or a similar sized model.

Here, then, are Suzuki's possible new products for 2023

Suzuki Swift

We expected the new Suzuki Swift as early as 2023, although we'll have to wait until next year for its actual arrival. In Tokyo it showed shapes and designs close to those speculated from the masked prototypes seen in testing in previous months. And later, the company released information for its local market, without specifying the measurements, which in any case do not seem far from those of the current 3.85-metre long car.

Nuova Suzuki Swift, preview in Japan

From what we have been able to see, the new Suzuki Swift has a slightly driver-oriented dashboard, an instrument cluster with traditional dials and a 9-inch touchscreen. And in terms of safety, it gets the new driver attention control with facial recognition (DMS) and ACC adaptive cruise control with tracking function and traffic jam assist.

Under the bonnet, Suzuki's revamped SUV is powered by a new 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine, which can be mated to a CVT-type automatic transmission. Traction is front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. A micro-hybrid version, as on the current model, is also planned and is likely to be offered in Europe.

Name Suzuki Swift Bodystyle 5-Door Engines Petrol and mild hybrid Arrival date First half of 2024 Price To be announced

New Suzuki Vitara?

Calling it the Vitara even seems a bit premature, because so far there is really only speculation about an upcoming compact SUV model that the company will unveil in the medium term.

The eVX concept, unveiled in India and shown in Tokyo, shows a tall, angular, 4.3-metre-long, 100 per cent electric model, suggesting a battery-powered future for Suzuki's flagship SUV.

Suzuki eVx spy photo

There aren't many technical details, but the company has talked about a range of 500 km (311 miles), without giving details of battery size or the number and power of electric motors.

Arrival, however, is not imminent; in fact, there is talk of 2025, although we expect to see something more concrete about the model, such as another concept or a reveal of the production version, before the end of 2024.