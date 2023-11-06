A few weeks ago, the Suzuki Swift was unveiled in concept form. Now, however, the Japanese brand has released details of the final model in its home market.

Suzuki' s new car has evolved significantly in terms of technology and safety, helping it to compete with the restyled Hyundai i20, Mazda2 Hybrid, Opel Corsa, Peugeot 208, Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris. It will also have to contend with the new Citroën C3 2024, which will be powered by combustion engines, along with the electric ë-C3.

Suzuki Swift 2024: what the new design looks like

Aesthetically, the new Suzuki Swift 2024 does not undergo a radical transformation. The front end features an oval grille with integrated radar and trapezoidal LED headlights, while the profile sports a floating 'C' pillar and ditches the hidden door handles.

This model retains its customisation options thanks to two-tone paintwork and features blacked-out tail lights that 'bite' into the side of the car.

Gallery: Nuevo Suzuki Swift 2024

In the cabin, the new Suzuki Swift has a slightly driver-facing dashboard in various shades. Here, the instrument cluster with traditional dials, a 9-inch touchscreen multimedia system and a flattened steering wheel take centre stage.

There is also keyless entry and start, digital climate control, metallic inserts and various storage compartments. The seats have a wrap-around shape and geometric patterned upholstery.

To keep up with the latest technology, the carmaker uses the Suzuki Connect app, with 24-hour assistance and smartphone-based status checks. Of course, it can be linked to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and adds a driving recording function.

Under the bonnet, this city car packs a new 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine, which can be linked to the CVT-type automatic gearbox and features front or all-wheel drive 4WD.

The mild hybrid or micro-hybrid version uses energy during deceleration to charge the battery and assists the combustion engine, improving efficiency and reducing fuel consumption. This variant would be ECO-labelled and benefits from an electric parking brake.

In terms of technology, the Swift 2024 integrates the Suzuki Safety Support system: cross-traffic alert, lane warning and assist, blind spot monitoring, 360º camera, predictive braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, traffic sign reader and automatic high beam headlights (AHS).

Highlights include the new driver attention monitor with facial recognition (DMS) and the adaptive cruise control ACC with follow function and traffic jam assistant. For the time being, this is the preview Suzuki has shown of the model in Japan and we are waiting for details of the model destined for Europe.