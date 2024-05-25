The Tesla Model S and Model X range has been updated with a new colour scheme. Now, the electric flagship and SUV can also be ordered in select countries in Lunar Silver, which is already available on the official configurator.

On Tesla's official UK site, the Model S and Model X are prominently shown in the new colour, however, Tesla is not accepting new orders for these models at the moment. For reference, in Italy the option costs €2,600 (approx. £2,215 at the current exchange rate), on a par with the Stealth Black and Ultra Red colours, while Ocean Blue Metallic and Pastel Black cost €1,600 and Mica White Pearl is standard.

What the new colour looks like

Tesla defines Lunar Silver as a colour characterised by 'a clean silver with a pronounced metallic effect and a subtle blue tinge'. Furthermore, the company points out that new paint pigments were used to create the colour to achieve a 'unique dynamic effect'.

Tesla Model S 2024 in Lunar Silver Tesla Model X 2024 in Lunar Silver

As mentioned, if you want to get an idea of what the Model S and Model X look like in the new colour, you can take a look at the configurator, bearing in mind that the first deliveries to customers ordering the car in Lunar Silver will begin in the third quarter of 2024.

The Model S and Model X price list

In Italy there are no price changes for Model S and Model X, with the battery-powered flagship starting at €93,990 in the 'base' Dual Motor all-wheel-drive version with a range of 634 km, 0-100 km/h sprint of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. The top of the range remains the Plaid (€108,990) with 1,020 PS, 0-100 km/h acceleration of 2.1 seconds, a top speed of 262 km/h and a range of 600 km.

The interior of the Tesla Model S

Moving on to the Model X, the price list starts at €100,990 for the Dual Motor with all-wheel drive. This variant of the Tesla SUV has a range of 576 km, 0-100 km/h acceleration in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. For €115,990 you can get the 1,020 PS Plaid, with 0-100 km/h in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 262 km/h, while the range drops to 543 km.