Alpine has long been talking about a sports crossover. In recent months, we've also had the opportunity to see the first models involved in the testing of what could be called the A390, arriving at the end of 2025.

We know with certainty that it will be 100% electric, while its shape and technical base remain unknown. However, it's not out of the question for Alpine to adapt the design of the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, the Lausanne-based crossover that was recently voted "Car of the Year 2024".

A sporty impression

Based on this suggestion, we tried to imagine how the Scenic would look in Alpine format in our rendering. Like what we saw on the Renault 5-based A290, this model will also feature a much more aggressive look, with obvious aerodynamic cues that immediately communicate the sporty nature of the crossover.

Alpine A390 (2025), rendered by Motor1.com

The sharp shapes should be retained, while for the headlights, two paths could open up. Indeed, Alpine could confirm the elaborate styling present on the Renault or adapt it to its own family spirit, introducing two X-shaped or rectangular light elements inside the headlight (a bit like seen in the recent teaser shown by the brand).

Inside, the changes could be less radical, with the A390 expected to take over much of the instrumentation.

Engines and batteries

According to early, unconfirmed information, the top version of this Alpine will feature all-wheel drive and a three-motor configuration, with one at the front and two at the rear.

Alpine teaser on upcoming models

The battery should be 89 kWh, like that of the higher-performance versions of the Scenic E-Tech, while total power could exceed the 435 PS of the Nissan Ariya Nismo, the Japanese electric SUV built on the same platform as Renault. Overall, the range could be reduced, with the maximum value dropping from around 435 miles on the Scenic E-Tech to around 311 miles.

Nevertheless, we'll have time to gather more information on the Alpine, which could be presented at the Paris Motor Show in 2024 in the form of a concept or perhaps even a production model.