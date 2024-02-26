Renault has unveiled a new and more affordable variant of the Scenic E-Tech electric SUV in the UK, aiming to make electric vehicle ownership more accessible to a broader audience. This is the cheapest electric Scenic money can buy starting at £37,495 OTR thanks to a smaller 60-kWh battery pack.

Exclusively available in the Techno trim, the new Scenic E-Tech electric comes at a £3,500 discount compared to the version with a larger battery. Additionally, the French manufacturer is offering a limited-time promotion, allowing customers to lease the Comfort Range model for just £429 per month on a four-year deal with a £750 deposit contribution.

Gallery: Renault Scenic E-Tech electric 170hp Comfort Range

3 Photos

The cheaper model is powered by a front-mounted electric motor with 170 PS (versus 220 PS for the 87-kWh version) and has a maximum range of up to 260 miles based on the WLTP. Charging options include 22-kW AC and up to 130-kW DC charging at fast chargers. This allows for rapid charging from 15 per cent to 80 per cent in just 32 minutes, providing approximately 169 miles of range.

Despite being the most affordable model in the Scenic E-Tech electric line-up, the Comfort Range version has a comprehensive standard specification. Features include a 12.3-inch driver information display, a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by Google services, wireless smartphone replication and charging, automatic air conditioning, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

As a final note, the most affordable version of the Scenic E-Tech electric with the larger 87-kWh battery pack starts at £40,995 and offers a range of up to 379 miles between two charges depending on the specification and equipment.