In a bold and witty move, Renault has taken the rivalry between electric vehicles to the next level with a digital billboard campaign in the United Kingdom that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows – and possibly some tempers – among Tesla drivers.

Positioned at a service station in London, the billboard detects when a Tesla is approaching and instantly swaps its usual message for a series of cheeky jabs at the American brand’s Model Y. Imagine this: you’re a proud Tesla owner, rolling up to a charging station, only to be greeted by a sign that casually reads “This is awkward” or the slightly more biting “You’re probably good at other things.” Ouch.

The brainchild of Renault’s long-time creative partner, Publicis London, the campaign is based on an article from Auto Express that claims the new Renault Scenic E-Tech electric outperforms Tesla’s Model Y both in range and price. According to the article, Renault’s Techno Long Range version can cruise up to 379 miles on a single charge – more than 40 miles further than the best Tesla Model Y can manage. And, to rub a little more salt in the wound, the Scenic also comes with a price tag that’s nearly £5,000 lighter than Tesla’s entry-level Model Y.

The billboards don’t just rely on their physical presence, though. The whole campaign is set to be splashed across TikTok and Meta, ensuring that even if Tesla drivers manage to dodge the billboard in real life, they’ll likely encounter it on their social feeds.

“The Scenic is a true game-changer and that is especially evident by the Auto Express article, which recognises that it beats what has long been the benchmark in its sector in two key areas. This campaign is a great way to spread this message far and wide, being just as innovative and forward-thinking as the Scenic E-Tech electric,” Lawrence Hamilton, head of marketing communications at Renault UK, commented.