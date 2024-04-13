Another unique handmade car has left the Cambiano atelier of Automobili Pininfarina. It is called the Battista Reversario and the designers of Automobili Pininfarina have tailor-made it together with the customer (who has remained anonymous).

Inspired by the Battista Anniversario, the Reversario is distinguished by its particular colour combination, created to be the reverse of the exclusive design theme inspired by Pininfarina tradition. The lower body is therefore finished in glossy Bianco Sestriere, while the upper body is in glossy Grigio Antonelliano.

A reflective mirror

The Battista Reversario, which according to Dave Amantea, Automobili Pininfarina's Chief Design Officer, represents the ultimate expression of the atelier's 'Dream Cars', plays with the Anniversario right from the name, turning it upside down and remembering it. Thus also in the colours it is a sort of reflective mirror or inverted twin.

The Pininfarina Battista Anniversario and the Reversario

Inside, the Pilota seats are quilted in white-on-white Alcantara with a perforated back in Iconica Blu, while the interior is mainly black.

The interior of the Pininfarina Battista Reversario

An interesting element that leaves its owner guessing is the luggage set that matches the supercar and consists of three pieces that would reflect its lifestyle: the business briefcase, the weekend bag and the evening dress bag.

Four independent electric motors

The Battista Reversario, like the Anniversary, is an electric Hyper GT that utilises a high-capacity 120 kWh lithium-ion battery contained in a carbon fibre housing.

Four independent high-performance electric motors, one at each wheel, combine with Full Torque Vectoring, electronic stability control and a software differential that allows the driver to customise power delivery and handling responses. There is also a choice of five driving modes (Calm, Pure, Energetic, Furious and Character).

The Battista Reversario is capable of sprinting from a standstill to 62 mph in just 1.86 seconds and to 124 mph in 4.75 seconds.