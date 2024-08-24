Automobili Pininfarina was one of the stars of Monterey Car Week, which came to a close a few days ago. During the Californian event, the Italian workshop presented three exclusive hypercars, including a unique customised Battista.

Entitled 'A Piece of Cambiano in California', this unique piece pays tribute to its birthplace with a series of unique details, and not just aesthetic ones.

Customisation at every level

Some of the car's details, such as the livery on the active rear wing, include a stylised map of the Cambiano region and the layout of the Battista production line. These motifs are also repeated on the inner door frame, on which are engraved the words "Where Everything Starts" and "Fatto Con Amore in Italia".

Pininfarina Automobiles Pininfarina Battista, a unique piece dedicated to Cambiano

A special feature of this Pininfarina is even the chassis number, which has been personalised and ends in "020", a direct reference to the postcode of Cambiano (10020). In addition, the seats of the Battista feature for the first time the monochrome design inspired by the B95 showcar, presented at Monterey Car Week last year.

The beauties of Monterey

After its presentation in Monterey, the Battista was transferred to the Automobili Pininfarina showroom in Newport Beach, California, where it joined other models for a special event for owners. The car will then be delivered to its owner.

Pininfarina Automobiles The Pininfarina Battista fashion show in Monterey

In addition to this unique model, two other Pininfarina cars were also presented at Monterey Car Week. These were the B95 Gotham and the Battista Targamerica. The company also organised the first official parade of Battista owners, with 10 cars parading along the picturesque roads of the Californian peninsula.