It has been known for some time that Michael Jordan is a great car enthusiast. His collection includes some of the most exclusive Ferraris of all time, such as the Daytona SP3, the 812 Competizione and the J50.

The Pininfarina Battista, the 1,903 PS electric hyper-GT, was recently added to the list of the former Chicago Bulls star's "Italian horses". Also here, Jordan has not been ordinary, commissioning the company to create a unique piece called the 'Targamerica' and seen for the first time last August at Monterey Car Week.

A beautiful tribute

Automobili Pininfarina itself announced the special delivery on its social networks. In the Facebook post, the moment Michael Jordan receives the keys to his new jewel, personalised in every way, is immortalised.

The Targamerica is distinguished by the absence of a roof, and is reminiscent in style of the Ferrari Testarossa Spider. The modifications made did not change the original lines of the Battista, even though this required significant structural adjustments to maintain the performance of the standard car. The colours of the Testarossa Spider have been retained, with the bodywork in "Liquid Silver" enriched by details in "Iconica Blu", particularly in the lower section.

The active rear spoiler also retains the style of the original version, but with a new touch: the lower section is hand-finished in Iconica Blu, exclusive to this model.

Infinite customisation

The level of personalisation of the Pininfarina was defined in close collaboration with the owner.

On the Battista, we find five-spoke alloy wheels inspired by Agnelli's Testarossa, equipped with triangular holes near the hub, which put Pininfarina's engineers to the test to ensure safety.

Pininfarina Battista Targamerica L'intérieur de la Pininfarina Battista Targamerica

Another new feature is the cigar compartment between the seats, equipped with a humidifier and variable lighting according to driving mode.

For the rest, the Battista Targamerica retains the electric powertrain with four 1,903 PS and 2,340 Nm motors, capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 1.86 seconds and reaching a top speed of 217 mph.

And the price? It hasn't been announced, but it's certainly higher than the £2.5 million needed to put a 'basic' Battista in the garage.