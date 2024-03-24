Length : 4.080 metres

The Lancia Ypsilon 2024 is one of the cars of the moment. Presented after months of teasers on all the social networks, it represents the first model in the brand's renaissance. It is a completely different model from the previous generation in terms of engines, technologies and, above all, dimensions. Figures that remain variable are the boot volume depending on the powertrain chosen, light hybrid or 100% electric.

A special Cassina version can already be ordered with an electric motor or the 1.2-litre mild hybrid.

Lancia Ypsilon, dimensions

The new Lancia Ypsilon measures 4.08 metres (4,080 mm) long, around 20 cm longer than the previous generation, 1.76 metres (1,760 mm) wide, 1.44 metres (1,440 mm) high and a wheelbase, the distance between the centres of the front and rear wheels, of 2.54 metres (2,540 mm). These dimensions make it an 'almost' average hatchback in every respect, especially when it comes to length.

Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina (2024)

Lancia Ypsilon, roominess and luggage space

The interior of the new Lancia Ypsilon features regular geometric shapes. On the dashboard there are two digital screens, each measuring over 10 inches, and the new S.A.L.A. infotainment system, below which is the already iconic "coffee table", a small table developed by the company in collaboration with the Cassina design brand to make the environment very similar to a real living room.

The spaciousness of the new Lancia Ypsilon is a direct consequence of its new dimensions. The space up front is good, with the central tunnel stealing little space, and the load volume is also average for the category: 310 litres or 340 litres, a variable value, as mentioned, depending on the engine chosen. The shapes are fairly regular and there is a deep space between the entry compartment and the load floor. However, there is no load compartment under the front bonnet.

As far as engines are concerned, the new Italian saloon is already available in the special Cassina version with two different powertrains. On the one hand, the 156 PS all-electric powertrain powered by a 51 kWh battery pack, enough to guarantee a range of 250 miles according to the WLTP homologation cycle. The other is a 100 PS 1.2-litre mild hybrid combined with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 240 PS HF (electric) sports car will also arrive in 2025.

Engine Power Power supply Traction Electric 156 PS Electric Front Light hybrid 100 PS Petrol Mild Hybrid Front

Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina (2024)

Lancia Ypsilon, competitors with similar dimensions

The Lancia Ypsilon segment also includes its 'cousins' the Peugeot 208 and Opel-Vauxhall Corsa, based on the same platform and also available with an electric powertrain. There's also the best-selling Renault Clio and Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo.