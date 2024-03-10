Length: 4,133 mm

Width : 1,797 mm

Height : 1,502 mm

Wheelbase : 2,570 mm

Boot capacity: 293 litres

The MG3 is the new B-segment small car from the Chinese SAIC Motor Group. With its full hybrid drive, it is intended to be an economical and efficient alternative for city traffic and compete directly with the Toyota Yaris.

Its lines reflect the design philosophy of the rest of the model range, particularly at the front, which is characterised by the large radiator grille and aggressive-looking headlights.

Let's find out how big it is and how much space it offers inside. It should be noted that the official prices for the UK have not yet been announced. However, we assume it will be around £17,000.

The dimensions

The MG3 Hybrid+, which is its full name, is 4.13 metres (4,133 mm) long, making it around 13 centimetres longer than the aforementioned Japanese competitor. It is also 1.80 metres (1,797 mm) wide, 1.50 metres (1,502 mm) high and has a wheelbase of 2.60 metres (2,570 mm). These figures put it practically in the middle of the B-segment, which today often consists of very large small cars that are almost 10 centimetres longer than 4 metres.

MG 3 - the front

Spaciousness and boot

Despite its rather small dimensions, the interior of the MG3 is very rational and offers just the right amount of space. On paper, the small Anglo-Chinese car offers enough centimetres for five passengers, and in general the interior volume has been designed to make the best use of space.

In fact, there is no shortage of solutions that rid the surroundings of superfluous elements. Such as the rotor-shaped gear selector instead of a traditional lever. What is unfortunately missing, however, is a good system for folding down the rear seats. Judging by the first published photos of the car, the rear seats can only be folded down in their entirety.

MG 3 – the cockpit MG 3 – the boot

The boot of the MG3 has an average capacity, although it is longer than that of its competitors. The small car, which was seen and analysed for the first time at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, offers regular shapes with a stated capacity of 293 litres.

Powertrains

MG is initially only offering the 3 with one powertrain. This is the 194 PS full hybrid, which consists of a combustion engine, a gearbox, a 1.83 kWh battery, an electric motor and a generator.

In detail, the small car is equipped with a 102 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 136 PS electric motor, combined with a three-speed automatic transmission. Official figures speak of a sprint from 0-62 mph in 8 seconds, a top speed of 106 mph, average fuel consumption of 64.2 mpg-UK (4.4 l/100 km) and CO 2 emissions of 100 g/km.

Engine (full hybrid) Power output Transmission Drive 1.5 Turbo 194 PS (combined) 3-speed automatic Front-wheel drive

MG 3 - the rear

Competitors with similar dimensions

The MG3 segment consists of vehicles that have established themselves on the market in recent years. These include, for example, the Peugeot 208, the Vauxhall Corsa, the Mazda2 (both mild and full hybrid), the Renault Clio, the Dacia Sandero and the aforementioned Toyota Yaris.

The price of almost all of these models will most likely be higher than that of the Chinese car with British ancestry, which can therefore only compete with the recently revised Panda and the powerful Dacia Sandero.