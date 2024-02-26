A new MG made its debut at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. Called the MG3 Hybrid+, it is the Anglo-Chinese manufacturer's most compact model and the first to feature full hybrid technology.

The MG3 enters the B segment with a price tag that, although not officially announced, could be in the region of £17,000. Let's find out more.

MG3, the exterior

The lines of the MG3 echo the design language of the rest of the range, such as the HS crossover. This is evident from the front, which features a large grille and aggressive-looking headlamps. The high flanks house twin-spoke alloy wheels, while the rear features horizontally-developed headlights and three-dimensional interior graphics.

The MG3 is available in Arctic White, Battersea Blue, Dynamic Red, Black Pearl, Monument Silver, and Hampstead Grey.

MG3, the front MG3, rear

MG3, les dimensions

At 4.11 m long, 1.80 m wide and 1.50 m high, the MG is one of the largest B-segment compacts. For example, it is 6 cm longer than the Renault Clio and even 17 cm longer than the Toyota Yaris. That said, the dimensions are still suitable for city use, without disdaining extra-urban and motorway driving.

In line with its rivals, the boot has a capacity of 293 litres (300 litres for the Clio and 286 litres for the Yaris, for reference).

Dimensions MG3 2024 Length 4.11 m Width 1.80 m Height 1.50 m Wheelbase 2.57 m Boot capacity 293 litres Weight 1,285 kg (unladen)

MG3, the interior and technology

The more compact shape, however, does not mean that the interior and on-board technology are sacrificed. In the interior of the MG3 we find a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display, while the centre console features various physical controls to keep you from getting distracted while driving.

Basic equipment includes manual climate control, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera, while ADAS systems include lane keeping, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and Traffic Jam Assist.

In the richer trim packages you can also get keyless entry, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel and a 360° camera.

MG3, the interior MG3 interior, the boot

MG3, the engine

Starting with the powertrain, the MG adopts the new Hybrid+ system - a full hybrid type - consisting of an combustion engine, transmission, 1.83 kWh battery, electric motor and generator. In practice, the compact British car is equipped with a 102 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 136 PS electric motor, combined with a three-speed automatic transmission.

The MG3 can operate in several modes, starting with 'EV', in which the car only runs on electric power (if the battery charge is sufficient).

Then there are 'Series' modes (the combustion engine sends power to the generator, which powers the electric motor for traction), 'Series and Recharge' (allows the generator also to recharge the battery when the state of charge is low), 'Drive and Recharge' (the combustion engine sends power to the wheels and also charges the battery through the generator) and 'Parallel' (both engine and motor send power to the wheels).

MG3

Among other things, the driver can choose various driving modes such as Eco, Standard and Sport to vary the car's response and make it more fuel-efficient or agile and sporty.

Official figures speak of a 0-62 mph sprint of 8 seconds, a top speed of 106 mph, average consumption of 4.4 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 100 g/km.

MG3, prices

Prices of the MG3? As mentioned, the company has not officially announced them, although in recent weeks there had been talk of a starting list of around £17,000. If this is confirmed, it would be one of the cheapest full hybrid compacts on the market, with the Clio starting at around £17,795 and the Yaris at £22,630.