MG has expanded its MG3 range after adding a new top-of-the-range Exclusive Nav model to the small hatchback line-up.

Sitting above the Exclusive model in the range, the high-end supermini is set apart from the lowlier model by the fitment of MG’s latest iGo in-car navigation system. Housed within an an eight-inch colour touchscreen that also features Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration software, the navigation system comes with a £200 price hike, taking the Exclusive Nav to £12,995.

But that money does pay for all the fixtures and fittings normally found on the MG3 Exclusive. There’s a reversing camera included as standard, along with sports seats, cruise control and air conditioning. A set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels is thrown in, too.

Up front, the Exclusive Nav will come with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers every other model in the MG3 range. The 105 bhp engine takes the car from 0-60 mph in 10.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 108 mph.

More importantly, however, the car will return 42.3 mpg on the new and more stringent WLTP combined emissions and economy test. And CO2 emissions, which govern company car tax, stand at 140 g/km.

Daniel Gregorious, the head of sales and marketing at MG, said the newcomer brought the MG3 supermini “in line” with other models in the MG range, as well as providing extra equipment without sacrificing “affordability”.

“We are constantly analysing customers’ needs and requirements to produce a line-up which truly complements the buyer’s busy and varied lifestyle,” he said. “The introduction of the MG3 Exclusive Nav brings our smallest model in line with the rest of the MG line-up and further solidifies our promise to offer affordability without compromising on specification or quality. The affordable model continues to stand out as an attractive option in the supermini market with its intelligent design and generous 7-year warranty making it the perfect small-car partner.”

At the same time, MG is also announcing a host of new finance offers to tempt customers into new cars over the coming months. During the first quarter of 2020, new car buyers will get a £1,500 finance deposit allowance if they buy a brand-new MG3 Exclusive Nav on a personal contract purchase (PCP) finance package through MG Motor Financial Services.

Similarly, customers opting for the mid-range MG3 Excite can get a four-year, zero-percent APR PCP finance deal. And customers who trade in their current car can take advantage of the MG “swappage” scheme, which offers buyers a minimum part exchange of £2,000 on cars older than seven years.