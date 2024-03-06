Omoda is the latest Chinese brand to arrive in Europe, and it has begun its journey in Spain, specifically in Madrid, where it presented its range and strategy for the future at a recent event attended by a large number of people.

In fact, the launch of its commercial activities in Spain was accompanied by the announcement of the creation of a large sales and after-sales network of its own, and what the Asian firm describes as "a solid long-term strategy".

All of this is accompanied by two first models: the Omoda 5, with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 185 PS, and the Omoda E5, a 100% electric vehicle, with an official range of 267 miles. Furthermore, its products will be covered by a seven-year official warranty or 150,000 kilometres (93,200 miles).

Spain, Omoda's first stop in Europe

At the launch, which was attended by representatives of Omoda and the Chery Group (owner of the brand), the long-term commitment to the Spanish market was explained, as well as the expansion plans and launches planned for the coming months.

It was also explained why the brand chose Spain as its first market in Europe. "A brand by and for Europe that thinks in the medium and long term in Spain. We have studied the customer's wishes and we have the products and services to satisfy them", said Charlie Zhang, vice-president of the Chery Group.

But as we said, the brand's activity will not stop in Spain, as Danny Xia, Deputy General Manager EU Region of Chery International, referred in his speech to other European countries, such as Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom.

The Omoda 5, a petrol crossover with 185 PS and 290 Nm of torque and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, will be launched at €27,900 in the Comfort trim and at €29,900 in the Premium trim.

For its part, the Omoda E5 opts for a 100% electric propulsion system, with 204 PS of power. Combined with a 61 kWh battery capacity, it has an approved range of 267 miles, in accordance with the WLTP type-approval cycle. The E5 will go on sale before the summer, although pricing has not yet been announced.