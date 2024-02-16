A real revolution to relaunch a brand. This is the mission of the new Lancia Ypsilon. The small luxury car ushers in a new era for the brand, both in terms of image and mechanics. The new Ypsilon is in fact the first electric Lancia and the first to feature some of the stylistic traits that will characterise all new models in the coming years.

There are many changes compared to the outgoing model, and it's worth taking a closer look to discover the significant differences between two different eras. In fact, 13 years separate the two projects.

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024: what's new on the outside?

First of all, the Ypsilon 's silhouette is completely new. Abandoning the 'little egg' shape of the previous generation, the current Lancia is significantly larger and more elaborate. Indeed, the 2024 Ypsilon is 4.08 metres long, 24 centimetres longer, and its look is a constant mix of angular and soft lines.

The circular taillights, reminiscent of those on the Stratos, are counterbalanced by a tauter front end, featuring classic Lancia glass.

The platform is the e-CMP, on which other Stellantis models such as the Peugeot 208 and Opel-Vauxhall Corsa are based. In fact, the proportions are very reminiscent of cars of this type, starting with the shape of the tailgate and the rounded wheel arches.

Length Width Height Wheelbase Luggage compartment 4.08 metres 1.76 metres 1.44 metres 2.54 metres 310-340 litres

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024: changes inside

The Ypsilon revolution continues on board. The previous generation was characterised by the presence of the instrument cluster in the centre of the dashboard, with the analogue gauges placed directly above the infotainment and physical climate controls.

Now the Lancia has two 10.25-inch screens for digital instrumentation and infotainment (renamed 'S.A.L.A.'). The panel with the two screens is placed on a dashboard that is as rational in its shape as it is in its fabric covering. In the centre is the central table designed by Cassina, the famous furniture brand that also gave its name to the first special edition of the Ypsilon.

The blue velvet seats, with their "Cannelloni" weave reminiscent of classic Lancia fabrics, are also present. Even in the new Ypsilon, the designers paid great attention to the choice of fabrics, ensuring continuity with previous models.

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024: the engines

The Ypsilon is currently only available with the 156 PS electric motor and 51 kWh battery, with a claimed range of 250 miles (403 km). From May 2024, variants equipped with a 48-volt mild hybrid petrol engine with outputs of 100 PS and 136 PS will also arrive, although specifications and details have yet to be made official.

What's more, in 2025 it will be the turn of the HF, the 'spicier' 240 PS electric version, like the Abarth 600e. In short, a completely different story compared to the range of the previous Ypsilon, which only included the 1.0-litre mild hybrid with 70 PS and the 1.2 LPG with 69 PS.

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024: versions and prices

Clearly, the significant changes in terms of design, interior and powertrain will have an impact on the list price. The electric Ypsilon Cassina starts at €39,500. This is certainly no small sum, even if the equipment is entirely optional and the edition is in any case limited to 1,906 units (which suggests that its value will be preserved over the years).

Nouvelle Lancia Ypsilon

Not to mention the wealth of driving assistance equipment, with all the ADAS for Level 2 assistance (Traffic Jam, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping), plus the 180° camera system.

It has to be said that a real comparison with the old model will only be possible with the arrival of the mild hybrid variants, for which a starting price of around €29,000 is expected. The previous Ypsilon had a list price of between €17,600 and €20,900.