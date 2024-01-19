Opel has a lot on its plate for 2024. The brand with the lightning bolt will undergo major changes over the course of the year with the introduction of the new generations of Crossland and Grandland as well as the possible launch of the Italian-built electric SUV called Manta.

The new Grandland in particular will play an important role for the brand and become the flagship SUV series.

Growing in size and style

Based on early information and previews from the past months, we have tried to reconstruct the look of the future Grandland with our rendering. The SUV is expected to be based on the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, which was first introduced in recent months by the new Peugeot 3008.

Opel Grandland (2024) als Rendering von Motor1.com

The architecture allows for both electric motors and combustion engines, with the Opel/Vauxhall to be built at the German plant in Eisenach. The dimensions of the new Grandland could grow significantly and exceed the current length of 4.48 metres. The amount of space on board and the boot volume should be at the top of the class.

The design will evolve, with the Opel/Vauxhall adopting a new version of the so-called Vizor at the front and a completely revised bumper in the shape and arrangement of the radiator grille and air intakes. There are also solid wheel arches and a two-tone body and roof design.

Interior and engines

We are also expecting big news for the interior. For example, with the debut of completely revised on-board technology, new seat designs and upholstery. The focus will increasingly be on sustainability.

Opel Grandland GSe (2023) – der Innenraum

Another interesting chapter will be the engines. The French SUV counterpart will be available in a 136 PS petrol mild hybrid version and a 213 PS electric version with a 73 kWh battery and a range of 326 miles (525 kilometres).

Peugeot will later also offer a Long Range model with front-wheel drive, 230 PS and a range of 700 km, as well as the all-wheel drive Dual Motor with 320 PS and a range of 326 miles. The same engines could also power the Grandland, but for official confirmation we await the model's unveiling, which could take place in the second half of 2024.