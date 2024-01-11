The Tesla Model Y and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are two of the most successful electric crossovers in the world. At the same time, they represent two completely different visions in terms of design: more curves and more minimalism for the Model Y and angular, futuristic shapes for the Ioniq 5. Both have powerful versions and are equipped with numerous driver assistance systems. So it's time to compare them ...

The exterior

Both the Model Y and the Ioniq 5 are in the D-segment, even if the dimensions are slightly different. The Hyundai is shorter at 4.64 metres, while the Tesla measures 4.75 metres. The height, on the other hand, is practically identical: 1.61 metres for the Ioniq 5 and 1.60 metres for the Model Y.

Tesla Model Y Hyundai Ioniq 5

What is noticeably different is the styling. The Model Y is teardrop-shaped and has a simple headlight design inspired by the Model 3. The surfaces are extremely smooth, which testifies to the search for maximum efficiency.

The Ioniq 5, on the other hand, has a very boxy look, almost reminiscent of the small cars of the 1980s. On the whole, however, the Hyundai seems to come from the future, with LED headlights made up of many square pixels and glossy black elements that give the car personality. The wheel arches are very large and offer space for alloy wheels up to 20 inches. The rear lights are also extravagant, with the lettering "Ioniq 5" in the centre of the tailgate.

The sportiest version of the Tesla (the Performance) only changes in the style of the wheels, while the Ioniq 5 N looks like a different car. Aerodynamic appendages, a wider track and special wheels are just some of the features of what is essentially the most powerful Korean production sports car ever.

Model Length (m) Width (m) Height (m) Wheelbase (m) Tesla Model Y 4.75 1.85 1.60 2.89 Hyundai Ioniq 5 4.64 1.89 1.61 3.00

The interior

Both Tesla and Hyundai have opted for minimalism on board. The Model Y takes this concept to the extreme, with a very uncluttered dashboard with a 15-inch touchscreen that can be used to control practically everything. From infotainment to comfort functions, every aspect of the vehicle can be customised directly via the central monitor.

Even the seats have a slightly sophisticated look and are available in black or white. Then there's the fixed panoramic roof and a well-used boot with a minimum capacity of 600 litres (plus 117 litres for the frunk).

Tesla Model Y – der Innenraum Hyundai Ioniq 5 – der Innenraum

In the Hyundai, we find two 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrumentation and infotainment, which are integrated into the same panel. This is where multimedia, connectivity and navigation are controlled. There is also a head-up display with augmented reality and a centre element that can be moved longitudinally between the first and second rows of seats. In terms of practicality, the Ioniq 5 offers a boot capacity of 530 litres, while the "Frunk" only has a capacity of 57 litres.

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment display Boot volume Tesla Model Y - 15" 600 litres + 117 litres Hyundai Ioniq 5 12.3" 12.3" 530 litres + 57 litres

The drives

The Tesla Model Y is available in three variants: RWD, Long Range and Performance with 320 PS, 514 PS or 534 PS. As you can imagine, the last variant is the most powerful, with a sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kmh).

The ranges range from 283 miles (455 km) for the RWD (with 50 kWh battery) to 331 mi (533 km) for the Long Range, while the Performance is at 319 mi (514 km) both equipped with a 75 kWh battery. All according to the WLTP cycle, of course.

Tesla Model Y Performance

The normal Ioniq 5 is also available with two battery sizes and three different drive systems. The price list starts with the version with 58 kWh and 170 PS and continues with the two variants with 228 PS and 325 PS (the latter also with all-wheel drive), both combined with the 77.4 kWh battery. The range is between around 249 mi (400 km) for the 170 PS version and over 311 mi (500 km) for the 228 PS version.

The range is rounded off by the 650 PS N, one of the most extreme and fastest crossovers in its segment, which sprints from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds. Another special feature is the battery with a capacity of 84 kWh, which, according to initial information from the manufacturer, enables a range of around 249 mi (400 km).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

As far as the maximum charging speed is concerned, the Model Y can go from 20 to 80 per cent in 15 minutes. The Ioniq 5 can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.

The prices

The RWD version of the Model Y starts at £44,990 and the Long Range version at £52,990. The top-of-the-range Performance model has a base price of £59,990. Of course, the estimate can change (even significantly) if you add accessories such as the towbar (from £1,090) and the more comprehensive Autopilot (from £6,800).

The prices of the Ioniq 5 are similar, starting at £43,445 and rising to £58,845 for the model with 77.4 kWh battery and all-wheel drive. The list price for the N starts at £65,000.

In between is the £50,645 model, which also has a large battery but no all-wheel drive and only 228 PS. Aesthetic and driver assistance packages can also be added in the case of the Hyundai, but the price delta is smaller than that of the Tesla.