Chinese car maker GWM Haval has launched its new H6, which it describes as a “medium-sized” SUV that will rival the Skoda Kodiaq and Peugeot 5008. The car will be built in right-hand-drive form for the Australian and New Zealand markets, but there’s no word on whether it will come to the UK.

We do, however, know the car will come with a 2-litre petrol engine as standard, along with a seven-speed, twin-clutch automatic gearbox. GWM Haval’s literature also hints at a three-tier range that kicks off with the basic Premium model, then rises through Lux trim to reach the top-end Ultra model, which will be the only version available with all-wheel drive.

That 2-litre engine will kick out 201 bhp and 236 lb-ft of torque, allowing the car to tow a trailer weighing up to two tonnes. The mid-sized SUV will also return between 34 mpg and 38.2 mpg, depending on whether you opt for the all-wheel-drive version or not.

Standard equipment for the basic Premium trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic windscreen wipers and automatic LED headlights, as well as automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and push-button ignition. There’s also a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with the Apple CarPlay smartphone integration tech and Bluetooth connectivity.

Premium models also come with cloth upholstery and six-way adjustable front seats, plus a range of standard safety features. Brake Assist technology, Hill Descent Control and Manoeuvre Emergency Brake tech are all included, alongside cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

Stepping up to the mid-range Lux model adds a leather-trimmed steering wheel, leather upholstery and heated front seats, not to mention front parking sensors, a 360-degree manoeuvring camera and adaptive cruise control that can maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front. Other upgrades include rear privacy glass, two-zone automatic air conditioning and LED front fog lights.

Finally, the Ultra model tops the H6 range, providing larger 19-inch alloy wheels and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with a more upmarket eight-speaker sound system. And there’s a standard head-up display for the driver, as well as a panoramic sunroof and an automatic tailgate.

Other goodies include a heated steering wheel, an automatic tailgate and wireless phone charging, as well as full automatic parking. The H6 Ultra even comes with mood lighting for the cabin.

Although GWM Haval is not well known in the UK, the company has already sold more than six million vehicles in 60 countries, making it the top-performing SUV brand in China – a position it has held for more than 15 years. Under its previous name, Great Wall, the company sold the Steed pick-up truck in Britain until emissions legislation put an end to that venture.