In February we saw it for the first time, then in March we got to know its interior, thanks to some official pictures, now we finally know it in person.

The Abarth 600e, the Scorpion's most powerful model ever, is on show at the Turin Auto Show and delivers an impressive 280 PS, just like the Alfa Romeo Junior that Giuliano himself, the author of this live video, tested a short time ago (below you will find the link to the test).

What the Abarth 600e looks like

The first detail Giuliano shows us in the video are the Michelin Pilot Sport EV 225/40 R 20 tyres, special tyres dedicated to electric cars. Aesthetically, the Abarth 600e is then distinguished by the generously sized rear spoiler, the front splitter and the redesigned bumper.

It is not possible to see it inside, at least for the moment, but we have seen the official images released some time ago in which we can see the atmosphere of Fiat but much sportier. The seats are wraparound and the steering wheel has a new design with the Scorpion logo on full display.

Abarth 600e, the interior

What do you think?

At the Turin Auto Show, Giuliano also took the opportunity to find out from the public what their first impressions are of the Abarth 600e. There is surprise at how electric it is, but the exterior turns out to be very intriguing. 'It looks very nice to look at,' someone said, while someone else recalled the 'old' 600, which is still in the hearts of many enthusiasts and with this model lives again in a whole new light.

How will it fare on the road? While we wait to let you know, you can re-read and review the video test of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, which with its 280 PS, suspension and self-locking differential sprints from a standstill to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds...