The Peugeot 108 city car has been updated for 2020 with the arrival of interior upgrades and a choice of new personalisation options. The news comes as Toyota announced a raft of minor changes to the Aygo hatchback – a car with which the 108 shares a platform, interior and engine, alongside many other components.

All the changes are aesthetic, with the advent of new metallic paint finishes ranking among the most prominent of the updates. The newbie – Smooth Green – replaces the previous Green Fizz option, while Diamond White, Zircon Grey, Raven Black and Antelope Red also offered across the range.

Similarly, there’s a new colour option for the retractable fabric sunroof that turns the 108 into a convertible. The Gentle Green roof is fitted as standard on Top! Collection models, depending on the exterior colour chosen, where it too replaces the previous Green Fizz colour scheme.

Other external options include the new personalisation themes, which are called Green Vector and Grey Vector. Peugeot says the decal options, which replace the old Brushed Alu Speed and White Speed designs, add “stylish” graphics around the headlights and the door pillars.

Inside, you can find new White Line Jusa and Green Line Jusa trims that replace the old White Square Jusa and Green Square Jusa trim options in a bid to bring the cabin up to date. And Smooth Green makes another appearance, featuring on the options list as an “ interior ambience” colour.

Unlike the 2020 Toyota Aygo, which was also revealed this week, the 108 retains its entry-level three-door variants, meaning prices start at £12,785. That money buys you a base-spec Active model, which comes with a seven-inch touchscreen, manual air conditioning and steel wheels. You do get the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems as standard, though.

Further up the range is the £14,140 Allure, which gets you a reversing camera, 15-inch alloy wheels and keyless entry and start, as well the option of the ‘Top!’ body style with its retractable fabric roof. But the top-of-the-range model is the Collection, which gets automatic air conditioning and a range of “styling and colour-coordination” options, but is only available with five doors.

All 108s, regardless of trim level, are powered by a 1-litre, 71 bhp petrol engine, which comes with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

“The Peugeot 108 has always been a stylish city car,” said David Peel, the managing director of Peugeot UK. “To ensure it continues to turn heads, we’ve introduced a new colour palette and interior trim options for customers to choose from.”