French car maker Peugeot has updated its 108 city car with new paint colours and interior trim features, but it has dropped the three-door versions. As a result, the tiny hatchback has lost its cheapest model, and the range now starts at £13,320.

Across the range, Peugeot has added two new colour options – Ural White and Galaxite Grey – which replace the old Bianca White and Carbon Grey. Other colours, including Laser Red, Caldera Black and Calvi Blue will be available on selected variants.

In exchange for your £13,320, Peugeot will sell you the basic Active model, which sits beneath the Allure and Collection models. The entry-level car comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as manual air conditioning and 15-inch steel wheels. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are also included as standard.

Stepping up to the mid-range Allure version gets you ‘keyless’ entry and a reversing camera, while the Active’s steel wheels are swapped with 15-inch alloys. The Allure also gets heated electric door mirrors thrown in as part of the £14,675 asking price.

Finally, the range-topping Collection costs £14,925, and for that money you get a reversing camera and automatic air conditioning. You also get the Collection’s special styling and colour coordination scheme, with orange interior trim and yellow stitching, while Smooth Green or Calvi Blue cars will get colour-coded interior ‘ambiences’. All other colours will be paired with black interior colour schemes.

As before, power comes from a 1-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that’s teamed with a five-speed manual gearbox. With 71 bhp on tap, the engine will return fuel economy of between 54.8 and 58.9 mpg, with carbon dioxide emissions of 110 g/km. That puts the 108 in the 26 percent company car tax bracket.

If you drive with a little more gusto, however, the little 1-litre engine will get you to a top speed of 99 mph. Peugeot has not yet published a 0-62 mph acceleration time, but it’s thought to be well over 10 seconds. The Citroen C1 with the same engine takes 14 seconds to complete the benchmark sprint.

“We are excited to be introducing the latest changes to our 108 range,” said Julie David, the managing director of Peugeot UK. “With new colours and interior ambiances, the 108 remains a stylish city car. Now offered exclusively as a five-door variant, the 108 is suitable for drivers wanting to travel with friends and family.”