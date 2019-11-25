Peugeot has announced a host of Black Friday deals for some of the core models in its range ahead of the big day on November 29.

The French car manufacturer is offering deals for consumers between today, November 22, and December 6 for those ordering a vehicle online. The company is also throwing in a £500 John Lewis & Partners Gift Card if the vehicle ordered is registered by December 31, 2019.

However, the deal is only available on selected models and certain finance deals. The 108 city car gets the nod, along with the 308 family hatchback and 508 saloon and estate. Two of the brand’s SUVs are also part of the Black Friday offering, with Peugeot granting deals on the 3008 and the larger 5008.

Peugeot says the offers are “dedicated” to purchases made through the company’s finance deals, which include the Peugeot Passport contract and the French brand’s Just Add Fuel with Telematics scheme. Peugeot Passport is a personal contract purchase (PCP) package that includes an initial payment, followed by monthly instalments. At the end of the deal, customers can hand the vehicle back or choose to buy it outright.

Alternatively, the Just Add Fuel with Telematics scheme is aimed at drivers aged 18 and over who do not have two years’ no claims discount or parents with children who want or need to use the family car. The scheme, which includes monthly payments over a 37-month contract, covers all motoring costs except fuel for three years.

The company says its online ordering service allows buyers to “avoid the mad rush typically associated with in-store ‘Black Friday’ sales”, with ordering taking as little as 30 minutes and requiring no visit to a dealer.

“Black Friday provides consumers with great deals across a range of markets, both online and on the UK high streets,” said David Peel, Peugeot UK’s managing director. “Although always exciting, buying a new car can seem daunting to some shoppers, especially first time buyers, so it is always a bonus when exclusive offers come along that help motorists make that final leap to get their hands on the car they’ve been eyeing up.

“The Black Friday deals available through Peugeot Order Online gives motorists the opportunity to experience some exclusive offers which can go a long way at Christmas, without having to endure the chaotic scenes typically seen with Black Friday high-street shopping.”