One of the things we'll be seeing in 2025 is a new Morgan flagship. After five years, the Plus Six will end its career, and to celebrate, the company has designed a limited edition of just 30 called the Plus Six Pinnacle.

It's a collector's edition, representing Morgan's last classic high-powered sports car, the epilogue to a lineage that stretches back more than 50 years to the start of Plus 8 production in 1968.

Limited but customisable

The Plus Six Pinnacle may be available in a limited edition of 30, but that doesn't mean they'll all be identical. On the contrary, each Plus Six Pinnacle will be available in one of three interior colour variants, including three new Morgan leather options (Fawn, Explore and Riviera), developed in collaboration with Bridge of Weir. There will also be a choice of exterior paint finishes at no extra cost.

On board, exclusivity is maintained with teak wood, natural sheepskin carpets and special hand stitching on the seat covers.

All Plus Six Pinnacle editions will come with a warm silver satin finish to the wheels, mudguards and dashboard, and a bright finish to the Le Mans-style flip-up fuel cap.

An important heritage

With a heritage spanning almost 60 years, starting with the V8-powered Plus 8 in 1968 and evolving to the straight-six Plus Six in 2019, the 30 Plus Six Pinnacles will be the last high-capacity Morgan sports cars to feature the traditional wing-shaped silhouette.

They can now be ordered for £96,995 (including VAT), £80,829.17 plus local market taxes.