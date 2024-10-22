After the presentation of the Dacia Bigster a few days ago, we now have to wait until 2025 to see it arrive in dealerships. This will undoubtedly be the highlight of the coming year for the Romanian brand, but there are two others.

Specifically, these are the model years of the best-selling Sandero and the most versatile vehicle in the range, the Jogger. Simple styling and equipment updates to remain affordable and simple, but not 'low-cost', alternatives for many potential customers.

What's new in Dacia 2025

At 4.57 metres long, the stretched Duster is at the heart of the compact SUV segment, with an exclusive five-seat configuration (if you want seven, there's the Jogger) and a range of equipment never before seen on the Romanian brand. These include dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic roof and an electric tailgate.

The powertrain is also new for the company. Specifically, it is equipped with a new 140 PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, which can be dual-fuelled (petrol and LPG) or include mild hybridisation.

This powertrain, instead of the Duster's combined 140 PS, gets 155 PS from a new 107 PS 1.8-litre petrol engine, plus two electric motors (one 50 PS and a high-voltage starter/generator) and a new 1.4 kWh battery.

The only known powertrain is the 130 PS 1.2 TCe, also a mild hybrid, which is paired exclusively with four-wheel drive. As for the rest, the interior space is pretty good and the boot can hold up to 667 litres, no less.

Bookings will open in January and, according to the brand, prices could start at €25,000 (approx. £21,000), rising to €30,000 (£25,000) if you opt for the 155 PS hybrid variant.

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, the Sandero is now available from dealers with a new model year in which the colour palette, finishes and alloy wheels have been modified. The Journey 'luxury' finish has also been added.

The front radar has been replaced by a camera on the windscreen that brings together all the electronic driving aids. The engines remain the pure 90 PS TCe petrol and the 100 PS ECO-G bi-fuel.

Of course, the attractive Stepway version remains, with crossover bodywork, and prices start at £13,795, or £15,295 for the Stepway itself.

Like the Sandero, the Jogger also benefits from a Model Year with new colours, new alloy wheels and new trim, but most importantly in terms of equipment: it benefits from a higher standard equipment level and new safety systems.

It is now equipped with lane keeping, fatigue detection, LED headlights, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and cruise control/speed limiter.

The powertrains available are the 100 PS ECO-G bi-fuel, the 100 PS TCe petrol and a 140 PS hybrid powertrain. Of course, five- and seven-seater versions are still available, and the large luggage compartment offers a maximum of 607 litres for a vehicle just 4.55 metres long. Prices start at £18,295.