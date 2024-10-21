The Paris Motor Show has seen its fair share of eye-catching debuts, but this year, Skywell – an electric vehicle manufacturer you might not have heard of unless you're deep into electric buses – rolled in with something to make van drivers sit up and take notice. Enter the ‘233,’ Skywell's latest attempt to shake up the commercial vehicle market. And by shake up, we mean offer two different wheelbases, two roof heights, and enough tech features to make your family saloon feel jealous.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Skywell started life in 2000 under the catchy name Nanjing Golden Dragon (yes, really). It quickly became a heavyweight in China’s electric bus scene before joining the Skyworth Group – a giant in the electronics world, best known for making your TVs and home appliances. So if anyone knows how to blend high-tech gadgets with heavy-duty vehicles, it's them.

Gallery: Skywell 233

The 233 isn't shy about its size or features. With body lengths of 5.49 metres and 5.99 metres and roof heights that go from “pretty tall” (2.2 metres) to “you’ll need a ladder” (2.7 metres), this van is made to haul. And haul it will, offering load volumes ranging from 9.5 to a cavernous 13 cubic metres. You’ll also have the option of a 3.5-tonne or 4.25-tonne gross vehicle mass, with the beefier version carrying a hefty payload of up to 1,755 kilograms.

Skywell isn’t messing around when it comes to power. You can choose between an 88 kWh or a 105 kWh battery sourced from CATL. Power comes from a permanent magnet synchronous motor, delivering 204 PS.

Design-wise, the 233 isn’t exactly pretty but at least it’s not bland looking. Inside, it’s all about comfort, with an ergonomic cockpit, a giant 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, and keyless entry and start.

The 233 will make its grand UK entrance at the Commercial Vehicle Show next April, where we’ll finally learn what it’s going to cost and, perhaps more importantly, what they’ll actually call it.