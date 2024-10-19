How many kilometres can a plug-in hybrid travel without refuelling? According to Jaecoo, at least 1,300 km (808 miles). To prove it, the company has embarked on an ambitious journey across China, from Guangzhou to Wuhu, with a fleet of several 7 PHEVs, the company's new SUV, driven by a team of international journalists.

We're among them, bringing you a few behind-the-scenes stories from this adventure in live Instagram stories, and the full experience in the coming weeks.

A great trip

According to the company, the total journey is expected to exceed 1,300 km and will take place on a route that is very close to real-life customer driving scenarios. In particular, the team of journalists involved will drive the car both in the city during rush hour and on motorways and expressways.

The journey began on 16 October and, as indicated, one of the main objectives will be to demonstrate that the Jaecoo 7 PHEV can travel at least 1,300 km without ever stopping to refuel, using both the electrical energy contained in the battery of the zero-emission section and the petrol contained in the tank, all thanks to the company's patented 'super hybrid' or SHS (Super Hybrid System) technology.

Jaecoo Jaecoo 7 Jaecoo Jaecoo

Up to 56 miles on electric power

The new Jaecoo 7 rechargeable hybrid will arrive in Italy in the first half of 2025. Under its bonnet is a powertrain with a total output of 340 PS and an electric range of up to 90 km (56 miles), made up of a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine combined with two electric motors powered by an 18.3 kWh battery pack.

Compared with the purely internal combustion version, which can already be purchased in Italy, the PHEV is more powerful but can only rely on front-wheel drive. More information on pricing and availability will be released by the company in the coming weeks, and we'll be reporting on the trip on our YouTube channel, so stay tuned.