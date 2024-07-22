The Omoda & Jaecoo group in Europe is ready to launch the new Jaecoo J7 SUV. Equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain called 'Super Hybrid', the Chinese model aims to be one of the most interesting in its segment thanks to the Asian company's patented technology. Let's get to know it better.

The powertrain

The J7 PHEV Super Hybrid is claimed to have an average fuel consumption of 60 mpg-UK and an overall range of 808 miles with a combination of electric motor and petrol engine.

According to the Group, the Super Hybrid O&J system utilises advanced technologies developed by Omoda & Jaecoo, based on more than 20 years of experience in hybrid technologies and numerous registered patents.

OmniAuto Jaecoo J7

The Super Hybrid O&J system combines a 1.5-litre TGDI hybrid engine with a specific single-speed transmission and a specially developed battery together with its control system for a total of 347 PS.

The first impact

The J7 will first arrive in 28 Italian dealerships in the coming months, with list prices expected to be around €40,000 (approx. £35,000). In the meantime, we had a chance to see this Jaecoo live and focus mainly on the interior.

The interior of the J7 is immediately striking with its two prominent screens. In front of the driver is an all-digital instrument cluster that provides the main driving information, while in the centre of the dashboard is a 14.8-inch vertical monitor dedicated to infotainment.

The interior of the Jaecoo J7

This screen, powered by a Qualcomm 8155 processor, offers simple graphics and high fluidity. Since there are no physical controls on the dashboard, all the main vehicle functions are managed via this display.

From the monitor you can control driving modes, connectivity settings (with standard support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless), LED lighting colour, the 360-degree camera system and climate control.

In terms of upholstery, we find soft-touch materials, as well as leather and steel-look mouldings.