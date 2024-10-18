The Cybercab robotaxi is a unique car in the Tesla range. Not only because it is the company's first self-driving electric vehicle, but also because it will be equipped with exclusively induction charging or wireless charging, as the case may be. In short, no NACS port included.

What we do not know, however, is the car's charging speed, which was not mentioned during the We, Robot presentation. However, someone among the onlookers managed to capture a detail of the event that would reveal the car's capability.

Missing power

They are Drive Tesla, Robert Rosenfeld and Nic Cruz Patane, X users present at We, Robot, who took, recorded and posted pictures and video footage showing the Tesla Cybercab as it struggles to fill its batteries. Pictures and footage depict a charging speed of 19 kW and a SoC (State of Charge) of 35 per cent.

The number is surprising in its own way, as it is well below the 300 kW power guaranteed by Superchargers and, at the same time, higher than the maximum 11.5 kW offered by the company's American Wall Connectors.

The size of the battery pack mounted on the robotaxi also remains unknown, although some rumours speak of reduced dimensions to keep costs down: the Tesla Cybercab will in fact have a price tag of less than $30,000 (about £23,000). It also seems that the format and chemistry of the cells will be 4680 and lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) respectively, which the manufacturer would now like to produce itself.