Last Thursday's event (Friday night in the UK), where Elon Musk presented Tesla's future in terms of robotics and artificial intelligence, continues to have an aftermath.

In particular, when speaking of Cybercab, formerly known as robotaxi, many are trying to extract information about the project that is as fascinating as it is, at least for the moment, elusive as there is a lack of technical data and concrete information.

The technology has been there since 2018

Some of the people who took part in the event are posting a series of considerations and details on social media, on the strength of the fact that they have touched the Cybercab and spoken to Tesla's top management, from Franz von Holzhausen, head of design, to Lars Moravy, head of engineering.

Il robotaxi Tesla Cybercab

From the statements of these key figures comes an interesting confirmation, already mentioned by Elon Musk during the event. The Cybercab, for total autonomous driving based on the Full-Self Driving system, will rely on the existing hardware on current models.

The FSD, in fact, will work to its full potential with both Hardware 3 and Hardware 4. This means that all cars produced from 2018 to today could potentially become self-driving vehicles. Model 3 and Model Y included.

InsideEVs Robotaxi Tesla Cybercab

Few buttons and zero badges

Another piece of information that is coming out these hours about the Cybercab concerns the interior layout. It is already known that even the standard model will have no pedals or steering wheel. Now we also know that inside there will be a touchscreen monitor and three buttons. That's right: there will only be three physical controls in the entire cockpit. Two will be used to roll down the windows and one to switch on the roof light.

There is another detail that was noticed after the event. The Cybercab will have no Tesla logo: no badge emblem and no inscription. This is the same thing that is already happening on the Cybertruck which is the fact that everyone - according to the company - knows that the vehicle is a Tesla, even if it doesn't say it anywhere. It's a small thing, but one that makes it clear how much Elon Musk relies on innovation and breakthrough design to differentiate Tesla models from the competition, which instead, at least for 99% of the cars currently produced, use even larger badge emblems.