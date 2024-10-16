The evolution of the Chinese electric car is not slowing down, and the Xpeng P7+ presented at the Paris Motor Show 2024 is confirmation of this. The new battery-powered luxury saloon will replace the P7 already sold in some European countries and has the ambitious goal of being the "world's first vehicle defined by artificial intelligence".

This means that the P7+ will use advanced driving aids and functions that promise to make driving safer, smarter, more sustainable and more enjoyable, as well as systems that learn driver and passenger preferences and new levels of automated driving.

With this high-tech electric saloon, Xpeng intends to continue its expansion in Europe, although it is not yet known which new markets the Chinese brand will target. Xpeng currently sells three models in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Iceland, Spain and Portugal.

Xpeng P7+, exterior

The styling of the new Xpeng P7+ is even more aerodynamic than that of the already famous Xpeng P7, with fastback saloon shapes and even larger dimensions, reaching 5.05 metres compared to 4.88 metres for the P7.

Xpeng P7, three-quarter front view

The highlight lies in the treatment of the front end, with split headlamps and a light signature made up of fine horizontal lines, and in the rear, there is a generous wing integrated into the base of the rear window that stands out from the rest.

Xpeng P7 , the rear detail

Alloy wheels up to 20 inches in diameter, retractable door handles and numerous sensors and cameras integrated into the bodywork complete this rather futuristic picture.

Xpeng P7+, dimensions

The length of the new Xpeng is 5.05 metres (virtually the same as a BMW 5 Series), with a width of 1.93 metres, a height of 1.51 metres and an impressive wheelbase of 3 metres.

Xpeng P7 , side view

The result is a five-door with a large tailgate giving access to a luggage compartment with an impressive capacity of 725 litres.

Xpeng P7+, interior and technology

The cabin of the Xpeng P7+ is as spacious as an SUV's, yet retains the shape of a saloon, dedicated to the comfort of five people and featuring a large glazed area to maximise interior brightness.

Xpeng P7 , inside

Standard equipment includes Nappa leather seats with heating, ventilation and massage, as well as memory foam padding and electric seat adjustment. The 20-speaker audio system with surround sound function also features a noise reduction system.

Level 2 automated driving systems++ (Partial Automated Driving) are part of a suite of advanced ADAS that are constantly updated online (OTA - Over The Air) combined with the XPENG AI Hawkeye visual solution powered by large end-to-end Artificial Intelligence models.

Xpeng P7 avec XPENG AI Hawkeye Visual Solution

This system is equipped with two 8M cameras, millimetre-wave radar and ultrasonic radar, offering intelligent driving functions even in low-light conditions.

Xpeng P7+, engines and mechanics

China's new fast-bodied electric saloon is offered in two options with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive: the 245 PS Lev1 with 2-wheel drive and the 320 PS Lev2 with 2-wheel drive.

The Lev1 is equipped with a 60.7 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and has a CLTC-approved range of 374 miles. The Lev2 is fitted with a 76.3 kWh battery and has a CLTC-approved range of 441 miles. Both have a top speed of 124 mph.

Xpeng P7 , rear view

The on-board 800-volt electrical architecture guarantees very low fuel consumption of around 11.6 kWh/100 km (5.35 mi/kWh) in the CLTC cycle.

The independent suspension comprises double wishbones at the front and five-link suspension at the rear.

Xpeng P7+, prices and accessories

For the moment, price lists for the Xpeng P7+ have not been made official, but given that the current P7 is sold in France and Germany at a base price of around €50,000 (approx. £42,000), it's easy to imagine that the P7+ could start at least at €55/60,000 (£45/50,000).