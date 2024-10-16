Want to be ready for the return of summer? Introducing the Microlino Spiaggina. Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show, this new version of the electric microcar produced in Turin has an even more personal look and is aimed at both private individuals and - as the company points out - "hotels, to offer an exclusive and ecological rental service".

Already available to order online, deliveries of the Spiaggina will begin in 2025. The base price is €24,990 (approx. £20,850).

The Spiaggina that's been missing

Inspired by beach cars such as the Fiat 600 Jolly and the Citroën Mehari, the Prima Edizione launch trim is recognisable by its canvas roof and special interior and exterior colour combinations.

Available in Portofino Blue (a light blue with white details) and Sardinia Sage (with a matt sage green finish and black accents), the Spiaggina - which has made its debut at the 2024 Paris Motor Show - has interiors in white and blue or grey and brown.

Microlino Microlino Spiaggina Microlino Spiaggina, l'arrière Microlino Spiaggina,

In all versions we find vegan leather produced for use on yachts and resistant to humidity. The boot still has a capacity of 230 litres, as on other Microlinos.

It's worth noting that this Spiaggina - as well as future Microlinos - can be customised in a number of ways. At Paris, the Turin-based brand unveiled the 'Microlino Customisation Programme', which allows buyers to choose from a wide range of exterior colours and numerous aesthetic details.

Still battery-powered

In terms of powertrains, there is no change from the base model. This Microlino also uses a 12.5 kW electric motor for a range of 110 miles and a top speed of 55 mph.

The 10.5 kWh lithium-ion battery can be recharged up to 2.2 kW by plugging into a standard socket or charging station.