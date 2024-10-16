It's not all about cars. Among the debuts of the Paris Motor Show 2024 there are also interesting light quadricycles also known as microcars. The Ligier Group is present with the redesigned JS50 and the Myli 2025. A cargo bike, called the Pulse 2, capable of carrying up to 150 kg of goods with a range of 25 miles, is also making an appearance, but it is intended solely for professionals and belongs to the Ligier Professional range.

"The new models we are presenting are a perfect synthesis of technology, design and practicality, with a particular focus on sustainability", said François Ligier, Chairman of the Ligier Group, at the press conference.

Antonello Curcuruto, Ligier Group Sales Director and Managing Director of Ligier Italy and Spain, and Toshihide Soga, Director of the Ligier Professional Business Unit, also underlined the strong pioneering spirit of the company which, with over 40 years' experience and two production sites in France, produces more than 16,400 vehicles a year and employs around 580 people.

Ligier JS50 (2024)

The Ligier JS50 features a new design and a sporty front end, with full LED headlights equipped with a dynamic direction indicator and 16-inch matt black Ultimate wheels. On board, the cockpit is digital with a 10-inch touchscreen tablet compatible with CarPlay and Android Auto, a Pioneer 6.0 HIFI audio system and wireless smartphone charging; the dashboard is embellished with carbon-look detailing and the sports seats have contrast stitching.

From a technical point of view, the new JS50 comes in two variants: an 8.28 kWh version and a 12.42 kWh version that guarantees up to 119 miles of range (WMTC cycle). An L7e version will also be available, with a top speed of 45 mph, accessible from the age of 16 with a B or B1 driving licence. In spring 2025, Ligier will also present a variant with a Euro 5 diesel engine+.

The first deliveries are scheduled for November 2024, with orders already open for four trim levels.

Ligier Ligier JS50 (2024)

Ligier Myli

The first Ligier Myli was launched in 2023, now the 2025 Myli making its Paris debut introduces a number of new features including electric tailgate opening, dual windscreen wipers, new seats and interior upholstery, a Connect Pack that includes induction charging for smartphones and mirrors with integrated indicators. With its 459-litre boot, the Myli is also ideal for out-of-town journeys.

Two variants are available: one with 8.28 kWh and the other with 12.42 kWh, which can travel up to 119 miles on a single charge. A 5+ diesel version will also be available in 2025.