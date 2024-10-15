We recently tested the T03 and the C10 from Leapmotor in Italy, and now the Chinese brand supported by Stellantis is presenting two more models at the Paris Motor Show: The B10 is an electric compact SUV, so it steps down a level from the C10, while the C16 is a mid-size SUV with six seats.

Sales of Leapmotor models in Europe officially began on 23 September, with a reported 200 dealers in 13 European countries, of which 50 are in the UK. This is set to rise to 500 by the end of 2025.

The small electric car Leapmotor T03 and the mid-size SUV C10 are already on the market; at least you can place orders for both models in the UK. With prices starting at £15,995, the T03 is similarly affordable to the Dacia Spring, while the C10 is also very reasonably priced with a base price of £36,500. Low prices can also be expected for the B10 and the C16.

Leapmotor B10

The Leapmotor B10 is set to become the brand's third European model and will be launched in 2025. The model is based on the Leap 3.5 platform and is therefore technologically a step ahead of the C10, which is still based on the Leap 3.0 architecture. Technical details on dimensions, drive and battery have not yet been announced, but numerous images have been published.

Prices are between 100,000 and 150,000 yuan. This translates into £11,000 to £16,000, but prices in the UK are likely to be significantly higher, as a compact SUV like the VW ID.4 is only available from £42,640. However, the B10 should easily be cheaper than the VW, as its big brother, the C10, is available from just £36,500.

The B10's rivals are likely to include electric SUVs such as the Ford Explorer (from £39,875), the Renault Scenic (from £37,495), the BMW iX1 (from £46,205), the Peugeot E-3008 (from £45,950) or the VW ID.4 (from £42,640).

Leapmotor C16

Alongside the B10, Leapmotor is presenting the C16 in Paris, a spacious mid-size SUV. At 4,915 mm, the C16 is 17 cm longer than the C10, while the wheelbase is identical at 2.83 metres (2,825 mm to be precise). Unlike the five-seater C10, which competes in the same segment, the B16 has six seats in three rows. Special features include a 15.4-inch monitor for the occupants in the rear rows, which can be folded down from the roof.

Like the C10, the battery utilises cell-to-chassis technology (CTC), which means that the cells are installed directly in the car without the diversions via modules. Unlike the C10, however, the C16 has a 800-volt architecture for fast charging and silicon carbide inverters for low power consumption. The drive is provided by a 292 PS motor on the rear axle.

According to CarNewsChina, an LFP battery from Zenergy with 67 or 68 kWh is used. This should make 323 miles possible in one go, albeit in accordance with the Chinese CLTC standard. The maximum charging power of 180 kW is low for an 800-volt car - many 400-volt systems can also manage this much. The battery should be able to be charged from 30 to 80% in 15 minutes. Assuming a net capacity of 68 kWh, this results in a charging speed of 2.3 kWh/min, which is also low for an 800-volt system.

The bottom line

The Leapmotor models T03 and C10 are already on the market in the UK, followed next year by the B10, an electric compact SUV that is likely to cost around £30,000. The C16 could follow. In general, we consider the brand's future prospects in the UK to be rather positive, as the support from the global group Stellantis should inspire confidence.