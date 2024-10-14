The most exclusive and powerful Alpine A110 ever debuts in Paris. At the Motor Show, here is the R Ultime a limited series of 110 examples starting at an already astonishing €265,000 (approx. £222,000) but goes significantly higher.

Quite a premium over the standard model (from £54,490), justified by the many modifications on the engine, exterior and interior. Not to mention the many customisation possibilities, which can push the final price estimate even higher.

The queen of the A110s

The special treatment reserved for the A110 R Ultime starts with the 1.8-litre turbo four-cylinder, which has been boosted to 345 PS and 420 Nm. In other words, the Alpine now has a specific power output of 192 PS/litre and a power-to-weight ratio of just 3.2 kg/PS. This allows it to burn 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Alpine Alpine A110 R Latest

The French engineers modified the turbine and compressor and upgraded the DW6 transmission by working on torque delivery. Adding to the list of improvements are the Akrapovic titanium exhaust system, adjustable Ohlins shock absorbers and a specific braking system with 330 mm AP Racing bi-material discs, combined with higher performance brake pads and new cooling intakes.

A lot of work has also been done in terms of aerodynamics. In fact, the 110 R Ultime boasts 160 kg more load at high speed than the A110 R Turini. In addition, equipment includes forged 18-inch wheels at the front and 19-inch wheels at the rear, with Michelin PS2 CUP tyres.

Total Customization

The Alpine A110 R Ultime is distinguished by a high level of customisation, articulated on two main levels: Atelier and Atelier Sur-Mesure. Thanks to the collaboration with Sabelt and Poltrona Frau, this limited series offers a virtually infinite range of combinations for the interior and exterior.

Alpine Alpine A110 R Ultime, the interior

The first level of customisation, Atelier, offers 27 different body colours for the Alpine and Alcantara upholstery available in four colours: Grey, Red, Blue and Orange. Every detail of the interior can be customised, including the stitching on the steering wheel, dashboard, door trim, centre console, floor mats and the 12 o'clock indicator on the steering wheel.

For those who want even more exclusive customisation, the Sur-Mesure programme offers advanced options resulting from the close collaboration between the design teams of Alpine, Poltrona Frau and Sabelt. Customers can choose from nine Alcantara variants or ten leather upholstery options, with further possibilities to add fine craftsmanship details such as embroidery, embossing and woven leather.

The exterior can also be modified according to customer preference. Colours can be selected for various body elements, including the carbon bonnet, upper air intakes, rear window, spoiler and other aerodynamic components, making the car unique in every way.

The A110 R Latest in Paris

The Alpine A110 on display at the Paris Motor Show comes in an exclusive configuration called 'The Blue', produced in only 15 examples.

The bodywork of this special version features a unique shade, the result of the fusion of two iconic brand colours: Alpine Vision Blue and Abyss Blue. This handcrafted finish represents the ultimate expression of the capabilities of Alpine's Atelier Sur-Mesure customisation programme.

Alpine Alpine A110 R Latest

The colour shades extend over the entire surface of the vehicle and complement the interior, upholstered in blue leather by Poltrona Frau and Sabelt. The price? In this configuration it is €330,000 (£275,000).