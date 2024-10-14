With the completely revamped Citroën C4 and the C4X, the French are aiming to set new standards in the compact class. Both models have just been unveiled at the Paris Motor Show and will be on sale from the beginning of 2025. The Citroën C4 presents itself as the most elegant and quiet version to date, while the C4X with its fastback silhouette offers a spacious interior.

The design of the new models is an evolution of the original concept. The front end of both vehicles is identical and has been redesigned. The rear of the new C4 has also been redesigned. In the interior, the new Citroën Advanced Comfort seats and a new 7-inch instrument display ensure comfort typical of the brand.

Gallery: Citroën C4 (2025)

A highlight of the new models is the introduction of 48-volt hybrid technology, which is available in both the C4 and the C4X. This technology combines a PureTech petrol engine with an electrified dual-clutch gearbox and an electric motor. The 48-volt battery is charged while driving and enables additional torque to be provided at low engine speeds. Under suitable conditions, the vehicles can complete up to 50 per cent of journeys in city traffic purely electrically, which reduces fuel consumption by almost 20 per cent.

The driving comfort of the new models is determined by the soft chassis and the well-insulated body. The chassis is tuned to effectively compensate for bumps in the road, ensuring a smooth and pleasant ride. The noise insulation in the interior has also been improved so that engine and driving noise should be barely perceptible.

Gallery: Citroën C4 X (2025)

In terms of safety and assistance systems, the Citroën C4 and C4X are also well equipped. Both models are equipped with numerous modern assistance systems that support the driver and ensure additional safety. These include a lane departure warning system, emergency brake assist and adaptive cruise control. These systems help to minimise the risk of accidents and increase driving comfort.

In addition to the hybrid version, the C4 and C4X are also available with efficient petrol, diesel and electric drive systems. The electric variant, the ë-C4, offers a range of up to 258 miles in the WLTP cycle and is therefore an option for environmentally conscious drivers. Depending on market, prices for the new electrified variants start at €25,645 for the C4 and €26,045 for the C4X. UK pricing is yet to be announced.

However, Citroën has much more to offer at the Paris Motor Show. The French company celebrated four world premieres there, including the C5 Aircross Concept (link immediately above) and the new Ami. The recently presented C3 and its brother C3 Aircross can also be seen there. This means that Citroën is making good on its announcement to renew almost 80 per cent of its product range in just over a year.

Gallery: Citroën at the Paris Motor Show 2024