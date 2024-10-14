For a few years now, the Dacia Spring has been winning over a good chunk of Europeans thanks to its formula focused on practicality and an affordable list price.

Now, the Romanian's most formidable rival is the Leapmotor T03, a Chinese city car debuting on the European market with interesting figures in terms of range and an equally attractive price list. So let's compare them to see what cards they can play.

Exterior

At 3.62 m long and only 1.58 m wide (exactly like the Spring), the Leapmotor is just the right size to get around town. The styling is rather simple, with round front headlights reminiscent of the Mini and a bulkier rear area with horizontally developed taillights joined at the centre by a black moulding.

Also small are the wheels, which measure 15-inch, while three body colours are available: Bright White, Starry Silver and Ice Blue. Also present is the contrasting black roof.

Leapmotor T03 Dacia Spring

Updated last spring and measuring 3.70 m long, the Dacia Spring features a squarer look and a number of styling elements reminiscent of the brand's most recent models such as the Duster and Bigster.

Up front we find the new Y-shaped light signature and remodelled bumpers, with the possibility of adding black and white inserts depending on the trim.

There are no more roof bars (aerodynamics benefit), while at the back we find the 'Dacia' inscription set inside a black fascia that links the new LED headlights. Six exterior colours are available, including the new Safari Beige and Brick Red choices.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Leapmotor T03 3.62 m 1.58 m 1.65 m 2.40 m Dacia Spring 3.70 m 1.58 m 1.52 m 2.42 metres

Interior

The Leapmotor's cabin is minimalist and modern, with the dashboard featuring an 8-inch instrument cluster screen and the 10.1-inch infotainment display (lacking Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) positioned low down. The air-conditioning vents are well integrated in terms of design, while the upholstery is mostly hard plastic, apart from the central area of the door panels.

The seats are fabric and have a pleasant design, with headrests integrated into the seat. Space is good for both front and rear passengers, with the T03 being homologated for four people. The luggage compartment has a minimum capacity of 210 litres, with the possibility of folding down the rear seats to increase the available space to 508 litres.

Leapmotor T03, the interior The interior of the Dacia Spring

The early 2024 restyling added several goodies to the interior of the Spring (also homologated for four people). The instrumentation is fully digital and includes a 7-inch screen, while richer models feature a second 10-inch display for the infotainment system (which integrates Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in all but the base trim).

For the base versions, there is a smartphone holder that allows devices of any size to be attached in a horizontal position. The choice of upholstery colours and materials has also been expanded. Inside the passenger compartment, mass-dyed white elements have been introduced that are designed to resist scratches and stand out visually as storage compartments.

A graphic 'Y'-shaped design characterises the central air vents, which are available in white or copper finish depending on the version chosen. The steering wheel is height adjustable and the transmission lever also offers a B mode to manage regenerative braking.

Also new are accessories that can be installed via 'YouClip' mounts, including cup holders, rechargeable lights and smartphone mounts (with or without wireless charging).

On the Spring, better use is made of the boot, which has a minimum volume of 308 litres (over 1,000 litres by folding down the rear seats).

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Leapmotor T03 8-inch 10.1-inch 210/508 litres Dacia Spring 7-inch 10-inch 308/1,004 litres

Engines

The T03 is available with a single 95 PS front-wheel drive motor combined with a 37.3 kWh lithium-ion battery. The range declared by Leapmotor in the WLTP mixed cycle is 165 miles, rising to 245 miles in city use. Recharging in AC is 6.6 kW and 45 kW in DC.

Leapmotor T03 Dacia Spring

In the case of Dacia, however, there are two motors available. The base is powered by a 45 PS unit (0-62 mph sprint of 20 seconds), while the more powerful one has 65 PS. Both have a top speed of 78 mph, while the battery is still 26.8 kWh, with a claimed range of 140 miles.

AC recharging is up to 7 kW, with the possibility of up to 30 kW in DC (but only as an option on the 65 PS version).

Model Engine and battery Leapmotor T03 95 PS - 37.3 kWh Dacia Spring 45 PS/65 PS - 26.8 kWh

Prices

The starting price of the Leapmotor is £15,995, with equipment that is quite comprehensive and includes 15-inch alloy wheels, 10.1-inch instrument panel, automatic climate control, parking sensors and rear view camera, panoramic roof and Level 2 driver assistance systems.

In the case of the Spring, however, the basic price list is £14,995 for the 45 PS version. Standard equipment includes the 7-inch instrument cluster, Media Control with DAB radio, Bluetooth and USB connection, manual climate control, rear parking sensors, rear view camera and driver attention monitoring system.