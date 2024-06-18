Founded in 2015 as part of the FAW Group, Leapmotor is the Chinese manufacturer 'allied' with Stellantis. The agreement between the two manufacturers signed in March (CEO Carlos Tavares' group owns 51% of the Leapmotor International joint venture) will in fact enable the Chinese brand to arrive in Europe from next September with its electric models.

In particular, the T03 compact and the C10 SUV, focusing primarily on competitive pricing and advanced technology. But the range of models also includes other interesting cars that could also arrive here at a later date.

Leapmotor C01

Starting with the C01, this is a sleek 5-metre saloon, sold exclusively in China for the time being.

Leapmotor C01

Featuring a cell-chassis architecture in which each battery module is attached directly to the body, this electric hatchback has a high-tech cockpit with three screens (powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip) and an advanced driver assistance system called Leapmotor Pilot.

The battery has a capacity of 90 kWh, while the powertrain consists of two electric motors with a total output of 544 PS. The declared range in China's CLTC cycle is 445 miles, with the option of recharging up to 200 kW. The price in China is set at the equivalent of €25,000 (approx. £21,000).

Dimensions: 5.05 m x 1.90 m x 1.51 m

5.05 m x 1.90 m x 1.51 m Battery : 90 kWh

: 90 kWh Range : up to 445 miles in the CLTC cycle

: up to 445 miles in the CLTC cycle Maximum power : up to 544 PS

: up to 544 PS Price: from €25,000 (in China)

Leapmotor T03

The Leapmotor T03 presents itself as an alternative in the electric city car segment, challenging the likes of the smart EQ fortwo, Renault Twingo and Fiat 500e. With compact dimensions of 3.62 metres long, 1.65 metres wide and 1.57 metres high, the T03 has a simple but modern look and can accommodate four adults.

Leapmotor T03

The T03 is well equipped in terms of technology. The dashboard features an 8-inch screen for the driver and a 10.1-inch touchscreen for controlling the car's main functions.

The range of driver assistance systems is comprehensive and includes features such as adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, lane keeping and driver fatigue detection.

The 'heart' of the Leapmotor T03 is a 41.3 kWh lithium-ion battery integrated into the floor, which powers a 109 PS, 158 Nm motor mounted on the front axle. This configuration gives the T03 a range of 174 miles according to the WLTP cycle.

However, by far the most attractive aspect is the price, with the T03 already sold in France and Israel at a base price of €20,000 (approx. £17,000). The T03 will also soon be assembled at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland.

Dimensions: 3.62 m x 1.65 m x 1.58 m

3.62 m x 1.65 m x 1.58 m Battery : 41.3 kWh

: 41.3 kWh Range : up to 174 miles in WLTP cycle

: up to 174 miles in WLTP cycle Maximum power : 109 PS

: 109 PS Price: from €20,000 (in France and Israel)

Leapmotor C10

At 4.73 m long, the C10 is a D-segment SUV with an emphasis on very modern styling and an ultra-modern interior. It features a 14.6-inch overhead screen and a 10.45-inch digital display, the former powered by the Leapmotor OS 4.0 operating system.

The optional automated driving systems are managed by a front LiDAR sensor, five radars, 12 cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Leapmotor C10

Two powertrains are available, one 100% electric and the other electric with a petrol range extender. In the first case, the Leapmotor uses a 231 PS, 320 Nm rear-mounted electric motor and a 69.9kWh LFP battery, for a range of 329 miles according to the Chinese CLTC cycle.

However, while the arrival of the electric C10 in Europe is already certain, that of the range-extender version is less so.

In China, the C10 starts at €19,400 (£16,400), but in Europe the price could be between €30,000 and €40,000 (£25,000 and £35,000).

Dimensions: 4.73 m x 1.90 m x 1.68 m

4.73 m x 1.90 m x 1.68 m Battery : 69.9 kWh (28.4 kWh in the EREV)

: 69.9 kWh (28.4 kWh in the EREV) Range : up to 329 miles in CLTC cycle

: up to 329 miles in CLTC cycle Max power: 231 PS (95 PS + 231 PS EREV)

231 PS (95 PS + 231 PS EREV) Price : from €19,400 (in China)

Leapmotor C16

The largest SUV in Leapmotor's current range is the C16. Presented at the Beijing Motor Show last April, it will be sold exclusively in China for the time being. Measuring 4.93 metres in length, the C16 has six seats in a 2+2+2 configuration. The exterior lines and several interior solutions are based on those seen on the C10.

Leapmotor C16

In fact, even on this Leapmotor, we find the large 14.6-inch central screen and much of the trim present on its little 'sister'. The same goes for the powertrain, which, as on the C16, is electric or electric with range extender, although the battery-only version is equipped with a more powerful 288 PS motor.

The EREV variant, meanwhile, retains the 1.5-litre 95 PS engine combined with the 231 PS electric unit.

Its arrival in Europe is still uncertain. The starting price in China is around €26,000 (£22,000).