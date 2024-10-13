Length: 4.570 metres

Width: 1.810 metres

Height: 1.710 metres

Wheelbase: 2.700 metres

Luggage compartment: 667 litres / n/a

Dacia's new top-of-the-range model is the Bigster, big both in name and size. The Romanian SUV stands head and shoulders above the Duster, thanks to an extra 25 cm in length and a class-leading luggage compartment.

While sharing a pragmatic philosophy with all the brand's other models, the new Bigster raises the bar even higher in terms of habitability, attempting to break into the C-segment of SUVs and winking at families looking for a spacious model packed with practical solutions.

Dacia Bigster, dimensions

The Bigster's appearance is rather boxy and muscular, to the point where it looks a little larger than its actual size. With a length of 4.57 metres (in line with the latest models in the category), the Bigster's width of 1.81 m is slightly below average, as is its height of 1.71 m, which is lower than average.

Christopher Otto Dacia Bigster (2025)

The height of 1.71 m is really important, and suggests plenty of space on board, even for tall passengers. The same goes for the wheelbase: 2.70 metres for a combustion-powered car is no mean feat, and can help to provide rear passengers with more legroom.

Dacia Bigster, roominess and luggage space

The Bigster takes full advantage of its generous exterior dimensions. Space, ergonomics and comfort are the three objectives on which Dacia has focused, and the end result is satisfactory. People sitting in the front are comfortable, while in the rear there's plenty of room for knees and heads.

Dacia Bigster, interior

The boot has a minimum capacity of 667 litres, which can be increased by folding the rear seats using the levers of the Easy Fold system.

Christopher Otto Dacia Bigster, the boot

What's more, the boot floor is protected by an easy-to-clean rubber mat that rolls up when not in use. This is standard on the Extreme version, while it is optional on all other versions. Finally, the tailgate can be opened electrically on request.

Dacia Bigster, competitors with similar dimensions

The C-SUV segment is very crowded and it won't be easy for the Dacia Bigster to do better than the competition. However, there's no doubt that the high level of interior space and the expected retail price of around €25,000 (approx. £21,000) will make it competitive with many other models.

Hyundai Tucson 2024 Jaecoo 7 MG HS (2024)

The fiercest rivals? As well as the best-sellers Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan, the Chinese Jaecoo 7, MG HS and Lynk & Co 01 are also worth keeping an eye on. In general terms, here are all the models that will challenge Dacia.