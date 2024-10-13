- Length: 4.570 metres
- Width: 1.810 metres
- Height: 1.710 metres
- Wheelbase: 2.700 metres
- Luggage compartment: 667 litres / n/a
Dacia's new top-of-the-range model is the Bigster, big both in name and size. The Romanian SUV stands head and shoulders above the Duster, thanks to an extra 25 cm in length and a class-leading luggage compartment.
While sharing a pragmatic philosophy with all the brand's other models, the new Bigster raises the bar even higher in terms of habitability, attempting to break into the C-segment of SUVs and winking at families looking for a spacious model packed with practical solutions.
Dacia Bigster, dimensions
The Bigster's appearance is rather boxy and muscular, to the point where it looks a little larger than its actual size. With a length of 4.57 metres (in line with the latest models in the category), the Bigster's width of 1.81 m is slightly below average, as is its height of 1.71 m, which is lower than average.
Dacia Bigster (2025)
The height of 1.71 m is really important, and suggests plenty of space on board, even for tall passengers. The same goes for the wheelbase: 2.70 metres for a combustion-powered car is no mean feat, and can help to provide rear passengers with more legroom.
Dacia Bigster, roominess and luggage space
The Bigster takes full advantage of its generous exterior dimensions. Space, ergonomics and comfort are the three objectives on which Dacia has focused, and the end result is satisfactory. People sitting in the front are comfortable, while in the rear there's plenty of room for knees and heads.
Dacia Bigster, interior
The boot has a minimum capacity of 667 litres, which can be increased by folding the rear seats using the levers of the Easy Fold system.
Dacia Bigster, the boot
What's more, the boot floor is protected by an easy-to-clean rubber mat that rolls up when not in use. This is standard on the Extreme version, while it is optional on all other versions. Finally, the tailgate can be opened electrically on request.
Dacia Bigster, competitors with similar dimensions
The C-SUV segment is very crowded and it won't be easy for the Dacia Bigster to do better than the competition. However, there's no doubt that the high level of interior space and the expected retail price of around €25,000 (approx. £21,000) will make it competitive with many other models.
Hyundai Tucson 2024
Jaecoo 7
MG HS (2024)
The fiercest rivals? As well as the best-sellers Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan, the Chinese Jaecoo 7, MG HS and Lynk & Co 01 are also worth keeping an eye on. In general terms, here are all the models that will challenge Dacia.
|Model
|Length
|Luggage compartment
|Citroën C5 Aircross
|4.5 metres
|580 litres
|Hyundai Tucson
|4.5 metres
|598 litres
|Jaecoo 7
|4.5 metres
|434 litres
|Kia Sportage
|4.51 metres
|591 litres
|Lynk & Co. 01
|4.54 metres
|466 litres
|MG HS
|4.66 metres
|507 litres
|Peugeot 3008
|4.54 metres long
|520 litres
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|4.46 metres
|433 litres
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|4.53 metres
|550 litres