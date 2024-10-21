The arrival of the Dacia Bigster has been truly disruptive. The largest model in the Romanian company's current range has rather unique characteristics in terms of engines and market positioning, so much so that finding direct rivals is anything but an easy mission.

Among its main competitors, however, is the MG HS, which was recently revamped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of 62 miles on electric power. Moreover, like the Bigster, the HS also has comprehensive equipment at a very competitive list price.

Exterior

At 4.57 metres long, the Dacia Bigster is 25 cm longer than the Duster. While inheriting the styling of the latter, with details such as the distinctive Y-shaped headlights and wheel arches giving it a rugged, almost off-road look, the Bigster has a look and identity of its own.

Also characterising the Romanian SUV are the matt black trim and elaborately designed mouldings on the sides and rear. Front and rear underbody guards complete the package, while optional 19-inch wheels add a touch of style.

Dacia Bigster MG Motor MG HS

The new generation of the MG HS features a completely revised exterior design. The dimensions have grown, with an increase of 4.5 cm in length to 4.66 m. The roof, on the other hand, has been lowered by around 3 cm to give a more streamlined and aerodynamic look.

Aesthetically, the front of the new MG HS is characterised by a racy design, thanks to a generously sized grille and slim full-LED headlights.

At the rear, the soft curves of the previous model have been replaced by taut, bold lines. The full LED light cluster now extends into a single light band, while the rear bumper has been redesigned with a new extractor.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Dacia Bigster 4.57 metres 1.81 metres 1.71 metres 2.70 metres MG HS 4.66 metres 1.89 metres 1.66 metres 2.77 metres

Interior

The interior of the Dacia Bigster focuses on spaciousness and practicality. The front seats provide ample freedom of movement and comfort on all sides, while the rear seats offer plenty of knee and head room, making the car suitable for long journeys.

The interior design is neat, with a dashboard distinguished by Y-shaped inserts in the air conditioning vents. All Dacia trims include a 10.1-inch central touchscreen and wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The top-of-the-range Extreme and Journey trim comes with the Media Nav Live system, which includes connected navigation and map updates for eight years.

Christopher Otto Dacia Bigster, the interior

Driving information is displayed on digital colour displays: 7-inch in the Essential and Expression versions and 10-inch in the more advanced Extreme and Journey.

In addition, the Bigster adopts the You-Clip system, already featured on the Duster, which allows various accessories to be attached at strategic points in the cabin, such as torches, coat hooks or tablet holders. Q

The boot of the Bigster offers a minimum capacity of 667 litres and, thanks to the Easy Fold function, the rear backrests can be folded down easily using levers in the boot. The load compartment floor is protected by an easy-to-clean, roll-up rubber mat, standard in the Extreme trim.

The interior of the new MG HS has been completely redesigned with an emphasis on technology. The dashboard houses two high-definition 12.3-inch displays each, through which all the car's functions can be easily managed. These include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360° camera and wireless charging for the smartphone.

In top-of-the-range trim, the seats are leather with electric adjustments and heating functions. When it comes to the boot, an increase of 44 litres over the outgoing model has brought the minimum capacity to 507 litres.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment (min/max) Dacia Bigster 7-inch/10-inch 10.1-inch 667 litres/n.a. MG HS 12.3-inch 12.3-inch 507 litres/n.a.

Engines

On the Bigster we find two petrol-powered engines, a petrol mild hybrid, a petrol/LPG mild hybrid and a full hybrid.

Going in order, available on the Bigster are the HYBRID 140 and the 140 ECO-G, both powered by the 1.2 three-cylinder turbo mild hybrid with 140 PS. The latter is also equipped with a bifuel petrol/LPG system with a 49-litre LPG tank and a 50-litre petrol tank giving a combined range of 901 miles.

Also new is the 1.8 Hybrid 155 PS full hybrid engine with automatic transmission that promises to drive around town up to 80 per cent of the time in electric mode.

Dacia Dacia Bigster MG Motor MG HS

More compact is the range of the HS, which is available with a non-electrified 170 PS and 275 Nm turbocharged 1.5 and in a plug-in hybrid version. The latter delivers a total of 307 PS and 343 Nm, with the 24.7 kWh battery giving a range of around 62 miles in electric mode. The non-electrified engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission, while the PHEV features a 3-speed automatic transmission.

Model Non-electrified engines Electrified engines Dacia Bigster - 1.2 TCE 140 PS mild hybrid

1.2 TCE 140 PS mild hybrid petrol/LPG 1.8 full hybrid 155 PS MG HS 1.5 turbo 170 PS 1.5 plug-in hybrid 307 PS

Prices

Expected in dealerships in January 2025, the price list for the Bigster has not yet been made official, although the company's top management has promised a starting price of under €25,000 (approx. £21,000).

In the case of the HS, prices for the 1.5 with manual transmission start at £24,995. The PHEV has a starting price of £31,495.