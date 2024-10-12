The star of the 'We, Robot' evening was the Tesla Cybercab, the self-driving electric vehicle that - according to Elon Musk - will hit the road by 2026-27, at a price of less than $30,000 dollars (approx. £23,000).

But what if, in addition to the driverless car, there was another model animating the event, hidden perhaps behind the scenes? Or rather, under the bonnet? The company's new, high-tech taxi could in fact be the anticipation, the twin of a car more eagerly awaited than the one presented, to be tweaked here and there to be on the market in its final dress. We are talking about the Tesla Model 2 economy electric car.

Same platform and similar price

This is not speculation, a figment of the imagination of those waiting for the low-cost vehicle. The theory starts from a number of reasons, starting with the platform. Both the Cybercab and the Model 2 (unofficial name) will mount the new Next-Gen architecture, designed to create cars smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y, with the aim of cutting costs in half.

Not for nothing, the robotaxi will be priced at less than $30,000. The economy electric car, on the other hand, would be priced at $25,000 (below £20,000), or even less. The two figures are very similar, with a difference of $5,000 (£3,800). How to save money?

The key to savings

Simple: by removing Full-Self Driving, the company's autonomous driving technology that sells for around $10,000, albeit not complete. By removing the FSD and adding a few components absent on the Cybercab, such as the steering wheel, pedals, rear window and - perhaps - a row of seats in the back, a possible Tesla Model 2 appears.

Even in the bodywork, the Cybercab shows itself in much more conventional guise than expected, as a three-door without rear windows, perhaps designed to fit into a compact crossover, as the affordable electric car should be.

The interior of the Tesla Cybercab, with a single row of seats The Tesla Cybercab, without steering wheel and pedals

Cradle mystery

We now come to the production chapter. Neither of the two vehicles do we know the facilities that will be its cradle. We assume, however, that it will be Giga Shanghai (the world's largest vehicle factory, in the world's largest vehicle market), Giga Austin and Giga Berlin, to sell the twin cars on the three main continents.

Here, the shared mystery surrounding the Cybercab and Model 2 production plant could be another clue - this time a faint one - to the true identity of the robotaxi.

Does the Model 2 arrive before the Cybercab?

Let's now admit we got it right. The question is: when will the low-cost car arrive? With the self-driving vehicle scheduled for 2026-27, one would think the same year or so. But what if the low-cost car shows up sooner?

Considering that the exterior, interior and skeleton would be virtually ready and that the Model 2 would not have to wait for the regulatory approvals necessary for driverless driving, it would only take a few modifications to get the $25,000 electric car into Tesla's showrooms.

The video of the official presentation