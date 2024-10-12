Tesla updates the Model 3 range. It does so by listing the new Long Range RWD, a version that for the first time in the history of the famous model, exceeds the 435 mile (700 km) declared range. In fact, according to the WLTP standard, it promises a range of 436 miles, and furthermore, it does this thanks to a fairly small battery which should be around 75 kWh.

The improved efficiency of the restyling depends on a better Cx, which rises from 0.225 to 0.219. And to think that it all started in 2017, with a similar 62 kWh battery, when the Model 3 did not travel more than 219 miles, which was already a respectable value by the standards of the time. Let's see how in recent years Elon Musk and co. have managed to double that number.

The Stars and Stripes debut

As mentioned, at its debut in 2017, the Model 3 was offered in the US in two versions. They both had 346 PS and differed in battery size, in both cases NCA (Nickel Cobalt Aluminium) type. There was the aforementioned version with a 62 kWh battery and 219 mile range, and the version with a 75 kWh battery and 310 mile range. Both values were calculated according to the American EPA standard, which is about 20 per cent stricter than our WLTP.

The handover ceremony of the first Tesla Model 3s

2017 was a truncated marketing year, with only a few hundred cars delivered. In 2018, however, the Model 3 came into its own, bringing volumes upwards. The model, which was still only available on the US market, received no other major news. By the way, the two versions had starting prices of $36,000 and $45,000 respectively.

Model 3 arrives in Europe

In 2019, with production now almost up and running after the huge initial problems, the Tesla Model 3 debuts in European markets. It does so with the Long Range (348 mile range) and the Performance (329 mile range, 450 PS and 155 mph top speed), which can be recognised mainly by 20-inch alloy wheels and a small carbon fibre rear spoiler. Both have a 75 kWh battery and all-wheel drive; the former costs €59,600, the latter €70,700.

Further along comes the Standard Range Plus, with an average consumption of 3.76 mi/kWh (16.5 kW/100 km) and a 55 kWh battery, it has 254 miles of range. It is the new entry version, with a price of €48,500.

The first Tesla Model 3 had many chrome details

In 2020 Tesla presents the Model 3 MY 2021. The technical features remain unchanged, but thanks to some software updates the cars gain something in terms of efficiency. The Standard Range Plus, which costs €49,500, gets a range of 267 miles, the Long Range, with two motors and a 75 kWh battery, gets 360 miles, and the Performance gets 352 miles.

Here are the LFP batteries

With the arrival of the 2021 model year, Tesla is also introducing a new LFP battery on the Standard Range Plus, which changes its name to RWD. Prices go up a bit: the Model 3 RWD costs €49,990; the Long Range €54,990 and the Performance €60,990.

In 2022 Tesla says goodbye to chrome in favour of black details

2022 is an atypical year. There are no major innovations in terms of technology or performance, but due to the sharp rise in the cost of raw materials the price list takes a big leap upwards. After years in which the Tesla Model 3 had been available for less than €50,000, the increase is sharp. The Model 3 RWD starts at €54,990, with the Model 3 Long Range AWD at €61,990 and the Model 3 Performance at €65,990.

The year of the long-awaited Highland

In 2023, however, the range gets another update. The Model 3 RWD adopts a new 60 kWh LFP battery pack, also from CATL, which gives about 10 per cent more range, bringing the flagship model to claim mileage of 305. Otherwise, the market is shaken by the famous price war. In January, for a Model 3 RWD it costs €41,990; for a Long Range AWD it takes €52,990 and a Performance costs €59,990.

Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024

September sees the debut of the new Model 3. Improvements in software, aerodynamics and battery management take the RWD from 305 to 344 mile range. On the Long Range AWD, the range is increased from 374 to 421 miles, with a consumption of 4.44 mi/kWh (14 kWh/100 km). On the Performance, which now reaches 460 PS, a full tank of electrons gives a range of 328 miles.

Until now, with very few exceptions, the Tesla Model 3 has been sold in three versions: the base model, with a smaller battery, the Long Range AWD, with a larger battery and all-wheel drive, and the Performance, with the same layout as the Long Range AWD, but more power. Now Tesla is introducing a fourth really interesting variant, which combines a bit of the best of both worlds when it comes to efficiency. It has the RWD layout, but the 75 kWh battery. The result? A range of 436 miles and an average consumption of 4.97 mi/kWh (12.5 kWh/100 km): this is the most efficient Tesla vehicle ever.