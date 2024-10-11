The Volvo EX30 has its own coupe version, but it is not branded Volvo. It is called the Lynk & Co. 02 and it is the company's first electric model designed specifically for Europe. Characterised by sleek, sharp lines, it was designed in the Gothenburg design studio and can be ordered now starting at €35,450.(approx. £30,000).

Initially there will only be one powertrain available, combined with two trim packages: Core and More. Let's find out about it in detail.

Lynk & Co. 02: the exterior

At 4.46 metres in length, the Lynk & Co. 02 partly echoes the company's family feeling, especially at the front with slender vertically developed light clusters, creating a luminous gash effect on the sides of the bonnet. There is of course no grille, creating a nose with a minimal and aggressive appearance.

From the side, one notices the particularly long bonnet that descends towards the front, with the tail reduced to a minimum and the roof running parallel to the ground up to the rear pillar, where it takes on a coupé-like appearance. This results in sporty lines without sacrificing interior roominess.

Lynk & Co 02: the dimensions

Length Width Height Wheelbase 4.46 metres 1.84 metres 1.57 metres 2.75 metres

Lynk & Co. 02: the interior

As with the exterior, the interior of the Lynk & Co. 02 does not resemble the Volvo EX30 from which it takes its platform. Here we find a highly customisable 10.2-inch digital instrumentation, flanked by a 15.4-inch central monitor to manage the rich infotainment system and climate control. As on the 01, there is the system for communicating directly with Lynk & Co., sending feedback on the car's operation and receiving information and communications. And of course OTA updates thanks to 5G connectivity. The physical buttons have practically disappeared, leaving room for storage compartments and a dual plate for wireless smartphone charging.

It is said that cars are becoming more and more like smartphones, and the Lynk & Co. 02 comes even closer to that world with functions such as facial recognition to personalise certain parameters, combined with the presence of a camera integrated in the rear-view mirror, to film and share the moments of one's travels. A tool for entertainment but also for safety, as it also functions as a dashcam.

One of the aspects that characterise the Lynk & Co universe remains: the possibility of sharing one's own car. On the side of the steering wheel is a tab that, when pulled, activates the sharing function.

Lynk & Co. 02: engines and charging

Based on the Geely Group's SEA platform, the Lynk & Co. 02 is powered by a 272 PS electric motor and 343 Nm of torque located on the rear axle, fed by a 66 kWh NMC battery pack, for a claimed range of 270 miles on the Core version and 277 miles on the More which, despite having 20-inch rims as opposed to the 19-inch rims of the entry level version, can travel 7 miles more thanks to the presence of an active grille and heat pump.

The claimed performance speaks of a 0-62 mph sprint in 5.5 seconds, but what matters most on an electric car is charging. The Lynk & Co. 02 is fitted with an 11 kW on-board charger on the Core and 22 kW on the More as standard, allowing the former to be fully recharged in 7.5 hours via AC, while the latter requires 4.5 hours.

DC recharging is up to 150 kW, so you can go from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in about 30 minutes. There is also V2L (vehicle-to-load) technology for recharging external devices.

Being a 'cousin' of Volvo's, the Lynk & Co. 02 emphasises safety, with numerous driver assistance systems.

Lynk & Co. 02: prices

Available for order from 11 October, the Lynk & Co. 02 has a starting price of €35,495 for the Core version. As mentioned, only one powertrain is available for now, but others may arrive in the future.