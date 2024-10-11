The Renault Twizy is reborn and is now called Mobilize Duo. The Renault Group's new brand dedicated to new mobility (micro and urban) presents at the Paris Motor Show the production version of the electric quadricycle, with two tandem seats that takes up the tradition of the small Twizy.

The new quadricycle can be driven from the age of 14 with an AM licence in the 45 km/h (28 mph) Duo 45 version, while the 80 km/h (50 mph) Duo 80 can be driven with a B1 or B licence from the age of 16. It can be purchased from the Renault dealer network with orders from 15 October with a base price starting at €9,990 (approx. £8,360).

Mobilize Duo, the exterior

Seen from the outside, the Mobilize Duo clearly looks like an evolution of the aforementioned Renault Twizy, but with a more angular and modern design taken from the Duo concept seen two years ago, which still focuses on simplicity and robustness of the bodywork elements.

Renault Mobilize Duo, the front three-quarter view

The body is unpainted, but plays on the colour contrast between the black plastic parts (composed of 60 per cent recycled polymers) and the sticker-covered surfaces. The 'Camo' surface finish is designed to make any scratches suffered in the Duo's urban life less visible.

The two doors traditionally have a vertical 'helipad' opening, i.e. they move up and forward to facilitate entry and exit without disturbing pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. The two seats are arranged in tandem, facing each other.

Renault Mobilize Duo, the 'elitist' doors

Mobilize Duo, the dimensions

The length of the Mobilize Duo is just 2.43 metres, which is slightly more than the Twizy (2.34 metres) or two other famous quadricycles such as the Citroën Ami and Fiat Topolino which come in at 2.41 metres. The Microlino, on the other hand, is over 2.51 metres.

Renault Mobilize Duo, the side view with closed doors Renault Mobilize Duo, the side view with open doors

The width of the Duo is also very narrow at 1.30 metres and is less than that of all the quadricycles mentioned above. The steering diameter of just 6.80 metres also promises great agility.

Mobilize Duo Length 2.43 metres Width 1.30 metres Height n.a. Load capacity 300 litres (storage compartments)

Mobilize Duo, the interior

The interior of this new quadricycle from Renault features the same simplified and robust styling as the exterior, with the presence of the 'boombox' dashboard that unites the controls and audio system with a transducer located near the windscreen that acts as a loudspeaker in a single squared-off 1980s-style panel.

Renault Mobilize Duo, the interior

Infotainment is provided by the smartphone, which can be connected via USB-C cable or Bluetooth. The practicality and simplicity of the interior fittings is also demonstrated by the water-washable TEP upholstered seats, the 300-litre storage compartments and the drain located under the pedals for draining any excess water.

Included in the standard equipment of the Mobilize Duo is the driver's airbag (unique among quadricycles), the driver's seat belt with pre-tensioner and load limiter, manual air conditioning, heated windscreen and smartphone holder.

Mobilize Duo, the engines

The Mobilize Duo is offered in two versions, Duo 45 and Duo 80, names that indicate the maximum speed in kilometres per hour of the two and their belonging respectively to the light quadricycle (L6) and heavy quadricycle (L7) categories.

Renault Mobilize Duo, the rear view

The Mobilize Duo 45, which goes up to 45 km/h, can be driven in France and other European countries from the age of 14 with only an AM licence. In the UK the minimum age is 16. The Mobilize Duo 80, on the other hand, can reach a maximum speed of 80 km/h and requires a B1 licence also from the age of 16.

In both cases, the battery has a useful capacity of 10.3 kWh and guarantees a range of 100 miles in the WMTC homologation cycle. In practice, it is a single module of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric battery pack.

Renault Mobilize Duo in recharge

Recharging is done with the cable integrated in the front bonnet with an E+F socket (Schuko type) for home recharging or with an optional Mode 3 cable with a Type 2 socket for charging stations. Charging from 20% to 80% takes between 3 hours and 25 minutes at the charging station and 3 hours and 50 minutes at home.

Mobilize Duo, prices

The price list of the Mobilize Duo starts at €9,990 (approx. £8,360) for the Duo 45 Neo aimed primarily at 14-year-olds, and is joined by the Duo 80 Evo for 16-year-olds, which costs €12,500 (£10,500) and offers a Bluetooth kit, a heated driver's seat and Colour Pack 'Iconic Orange'.

Designed for professionals who manage fleets, car sharing services or craftsmen is the Duo 80 Pro from €11,600 (£9,700) which in addition to customisable surfaces can take advantage of the Fleet Management tools offered by Mobilize.