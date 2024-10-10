You only have to open the newspaper to see that Stellantis has seen better days. The Italian brands of the large conglomerate in particular appear to be in free fall as the electric transformation is not going as easily as various top managers had imagined.

In addition to range and residual value concerns, the high price of electric cars is still a decisive factor for many. A new joint venture between Stellantis and the Chinese electric car manufacturer Leapmotor is now set to remedy this situation.

The newly founded Leapmotor International B.V. is a joint venture managed by Stellantis with a 51/49 partnership between Stellantis N.V. and Leapmotor. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company aims to provide "technology-centred, affordable electric mobility solutions for global customers". Stellantis has also invested €1.5 billion in the global Leapmotor group, acquiring around 21% of the company.

Business operations in Europe were only launched last month. The company started with the Dacia Spring competitor T03 and the C10 family SUV. Both vehicles performed surprisingly well in our initial tests. They are particularly impressive in terms of value for money, which is exactly what Stellantis wants and needs right now.

At the Paris Motor Show 2024 (14 to 20 October), Leapmotor is now presenting two more new products for the European market - the compact crossover B10 and the six-seater C16.

World premiere for the B10

So far, we don't know much about the compact crossover. Leapmotor itself speaks of a "C-SUV" that will compete "in the most important European segment". It is the first model in Leapmotor's B-series and marks "an important milestone for the brand's growth in Europe".

Aside from the usual marketing blah-blah, we learn that the B10 is based on the LEAP 3.5 architecture and is due to be launched in 2025. In the only attached photo, we see a masked prototype that looks like a slightly higher compact car and appears to have the proportions of a Volkswagen ID.3.

European premiere for the C16

The C16 appears to be a stretched version of the C10, which will start deliveries in the UK before the end of the year. With a length of 4.91 metres, it offers space for three rows of seats with a 2+2+2 configuration. The wheelbase is 2.83 metres.

Gallery: Leapmotor C10 (2024)

2 Photos Leapmotor

The car has been on the market in China since April 2024. It has rear-wheel drive and a single electric motor with an output of 292 PS and 360 Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 67.7 kWh LFP battery. Leapmotor speaks of an 800-volt platform and DC charging speeds of 180 kW. This should enable the C16 to be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in 15 minutes. With a full charge, the new electric SUV has a range of 323 miles according to the Chinese CLTC measurement method.

It remains to be seen whether all these figures will change for the European market. The T03 and C10 models, which are available to order in the UK next month, will also be presented at the Paris trade fair.