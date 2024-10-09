Foxtron is preparing to land in the United States. The brand resulting from the joint venture between IT giant Foxconn (which assembles iPhones) and Hon Hai Precision Industry is ready to launch the Model C, a 100% electric SUV 'brother' of the Pininfarina-designed Model D.

Already sold in Taiwan since early 2024, the Model C - revamped in styling to meet the taste of American customers - will arrive in the US in late 2025.

Designed for America

The new Model C was unveiled at the Hon Hai Tech Day event last week. At the moment, there is not much information about this SUV, so we don't know the price or the expected powertrain performance.

Given the more compact proportions, however, it is fair to expect a smaller battery than the Model D's approximately 110 kWh, while the range could be 311-373 miles.

Foxtron Foxtron Model C, the electric SUV for the USA Foxtron Foxtron Model C, the front Foxtron Foxtron Model C, the interior

What we do know, however, is that Foxtron has completely revised the front end, with a look that is vaguely reminiscent of the Leapmotor C10, the Chinese electric SUV that arrived in Europe thanks to the agreement with Stellantis.

The front end is more aerodynamic also thanks to a new element integrated in the bonnet, while the interior is made of soft-touch materials and features two large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment.

Both the latter and the driver assistance functions can be updated over-the-air to constantly improve the user experience.

Smart, fast and safe batteries

During the Hon Hai Tech Day 2024, there was also room to present many of the partners that have long collaborated with Foxconn. These included Pininfarina, ZF, Our Next Energy (ONE) and BMW. In particular, the latter two have entered into a partnership in 2021 to create a battery with a range of 1,000 km (621 miles). The first results in the field arrived in 2023, with an iX prototype capable of travelling 978 km (608 miles).

BMW iX

Furthermore, ONE aims to 'solve' two other critical issues of battery-powered models. First of all, charging speed, with the study of an LFP battery capable of recharging 500 km (311 miles) in just 15 minutes. In addition, the company is also working on a definitive solution to eliminate the risk of battery fire altogether.

Finally, according to ONE, the popularity of electric models will also pass through 'Smart Batteries', i.e., V2G-compatible batteries capable of exchanging energy with the electricity grid and thus allowing them to make a profit (just like photovoltaic systems).