With the new Bigster, Dacia is taking a significant step for the brand, because for the first time the former budget brand is attacking a segment in which not only the price/performance ratio, but also status and prestige play an important role in the purchasing decision.

Only time will tell whether the new Bigster can also impress in the SUV-C segment with its classic Dacia qualities and some new premium features. However, the prerequisites are pretty good.

When the old Romanian brand Dacia ventured a new start under Renault's ownership in the mid-2000s, the brand clearly stood for extremely affordable cars with high utility value. The Logan was the first modern representative of Dacia and offered plenty of space, but featured the Renault technology of the penultimate generation and was rather basic in terms of comfort.

Over the years, Dacia has managed to maintain the excellent price/performance ratio while offering more and more comfort and modern technology without denying its roots. The Duster is a perfect example of the success of this strategy, and its market share continues to grow, especially among private customers.

Now, however, Dacia is reaching for the stars - by its standards - and launching a new model in the strongest class in Germany - the SUV-C segment. This segment is home to all the big names, from the Audi Q3 and BMW X1 to the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage to the top dogs Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan. And customers expect a little more comfort, prestige and exclusivity. We took a first look at whether Dacia manages the balancing act between the brand's typical pragmatism and these new requirements in a seat test.

Exterior

At first glance, the Bigster is certainly an impressive SUV. With a length of 4.57 metres, it is more towards the upper end of the C-segment and is a good 25 centimetres longer than the visually very similar Duster. The rear overhang shows where the extra length goes.

Overall, the Bigster looks very powerful due to its clear lines and sharp edges. Overall, a lot has been taken from the "Bigster Concept" study presented in 2021. The whole vehicle looks very robust, but still has a few nice design features to offer. Graphic design features on the front end and doors as well as above the rear number plate should be mentioned here.

And instead of following the trend for glossy black, the Dacia designers have opted for a mixture of glossy and matt black, creating a more robust and hard-wearing finish. A strong underbody guard at the front and rear emphasises the robustness of the vehicle. Especially with the optional 19-inch rims and the exclusive "Indigo Blue" colour, the Bigster looks very mature and by no means cheap.

The "Y", which can be found all over the vehicle, serves as a pioneering graphic element. Y? Wasn't that once the Lamborghini logo? Dacia certainly doesn't lack self-confidence in this respect...

Interior

In the interior, Dacia had to dig even deeper into its bag of tricks in order to meet the given budget on the one hand and satisfy the new, demanding clientele on the other. According to the company, the focus was on the essentials: Space, ergonomics and comfort.

The very high, vertical instrument panel immediately catches the eye. With its clear lines and geometric shapes, it picks up on the design of the exterior and continues it seamlessly. It all looks very robust, but also has a certain feel-good effect.

The workmanship is very appealing, although there are still no foamed plastics or even fine materials. Although the Bigster looks a whole lot more upmarket inside than the Duster, for example, it is still a long way from being "premium". Only the steering wheel with its leather cover appears to be quite classy, which stands out in particular because otherwise hard plastic dominates. Of course, none of this looks particularly upmarket, but it has been part and parcel of Dacia ever since the beginning. It remains to be seen whether the target clientele will see it the same way.

Dacia also has a few clever tricks up its sleeve, such as the You-Clip system familiar from the Duster, which enables simple and practical attachment of a variety of accessories at important points in the passenger compartment. Whether it's a torch, coat hook or tablet holder - everything can be fitted quickly and easily. Almost reminiscent of Skoda's "Simply Clever" concept.

A central 10.1-inch touchscreen comes as standard in all model variants (unlike the Duster). In the Bigster Essential and Expression trims, the screen provides access to the Media Display multimedia system with four speakers and wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Bigster Extreme and Bigster Journey are equipped with the Media Nav Live multimedia system, which offers connected navigation with real-time traffic information and map updates for eight years.

Driving information is shown on a 7-inch driving information display (Essential and Expression) or a 10-inch digital display (Extreme and Journey) - in colour and customisable to your own preferences.

In terms of space, Dacia promises one of the most spacious vehicles in the class. After our extensive seat test, we realise that this promise was not exaggerated. The front seats are very comfortable with plenty of space on all sides. On the rear bench, the knee room is overwhelming and subjectively almost equals that of the class leader, the Skoda Kodiaq. The headroom is also impressive, despite the huge panoramic roof. A bit of luxury is provided by a semi-electric seat adjustment and a dual-zone air conditioning system.

The boot holds up to 667 litres up to the lower edge of the windows, which should be sufficient in all situations. With the Easy Fold function, the rear backrests can be folded down very easily with two levers from the boot.

The floor of the boot is protected by a robust, easy-to-clean rubber boot mat that can simply be rolled up when not in use. It comes as standard in the Extreme trim level and is available as an accessory in the other versions. The tailgate can be operated electrically on request and, unlike the competition, does not require a motor, as has been proudly mentioned several times.

Engines

Four engines will be available from the outset. The Bigster TCe has a newly developed power unit, which is being used in the Bigster for the first time in the entire Group. The TCe combines a new-generation 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is based on the Miller cycle and has optimised efficiency with reduced pumping losses, with a 48V mild hybrid system and a six-speed manual gearbox. With a total of 140 PS, the Bigster already has a decent engine.

Second in the group is the ECO-G 140, which can run on both petrol and natural gas. Natural gas drive is a Dacia speciality. With the Bigster, Dacia is breaking new ground and combining a bivalent drive with a 48V mild hybrid system for the first time. This supports the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo engine when starting and accelerating in both petrol and LPG mode.

The two tanks hold a total of 99 litres of fuel (50 litres of petrol and 49 litres of LPG) and enable a range of up to 900 miles. The LPG tank is housed under the boot floor so that the load space is not affected. A switch on the dashboard enables a quick and seamless change from one fuel type to another.

The top engine is the also new Hybrid 155. Its drive system combines a 107 PS four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 PS motor and a high-voltage starter/generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric transmission that has four gears for the combustion engine and two more for the electric motors. As the Bigster always starts electrically, the clutch can be dispensed with completely.

The TCe 130 4x4 is the perfect drive for those who actually want to travel off-road more often. This version with all-wheel drive is combined with a six-speed manual gearbox and a 48V mild hybrid system for optimum efficiency. Here too, the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo engine is assisted electrically when moving off and accelerating.



Variants

The new Bigster is available in three trim levels: Essential, Expression and the two top versions Extreme and Journey, which are equally priced. While "Extreme" is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts with a panoramic sunroof, modular roof rails, hill descent control, rubber mats and 3-in-1 YouClip system as standard, "Journey" is more geared towards travelling comfort: with a two-tone paint finish (black roof optional), electrically operated tailgate and a partially electrically adjustable driver's seat.

Incidentally, all variants have the typical SUV driving modes such as MUD/SAND, OFFROAD or SNOW and a hill descent control system. Modern assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control are also available, in some cases even as standard.

Prices

Vehicle development at Dacia still follows a different pattern to that of the competition. Whereas the cars are first developed and then the price is determined, at Dacia the target price is firmly fixed from the outset. Everything else has to be subordinate to this. And the developers always manage to keep to this target.

Exact prices have not yet been finalised for the Bigster. However, Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot promised a base price of less than €25,000 (approx. £21,000) for the pure combustion engine during the presentation, while the technically sophisticated hybrid should remain under the €30,000 (£25,000) mark. In view of the competition and, most importantly, the existing levels of quality, these are indeed very competitive prices.

Incidentally, the Bigster will celebrate its physical world premiere on 14.10.24 in Paris. The car will then be available to order in Europe from January 2025. Incidentally, Germany is a very important market for the Bigster because the C-segment is the strongest there. Over 600,000 vehicles are sold each year across all manufacturers. This is why the extensive customer surveys were also carried out in Germany in advance.

Conclusion

With the Bigster, Dacia has succeeded in transferring the brand's typical characteristics to the SUV theme of the C-segment and, with the Bigster, is sending a competitor into the ring that is likely to win over potential customers who are less interested in prestige than in plenty of space and practicality at a favourable price.