Born in 1974 and sold in more than 70 countries, it's no wonder that the Volkswagen Golf has become one of the most successful and best-known models in Europe, where it was the sales leader from 1983 to 1996, from 1998 to 2002 and from 2008 to 2021.

True, we recently travelled with a 1991 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk2, driving from Madrid to the GTI Fanfest in Wolfsburg, where we had time to review the history of the compact among compacts.

But now, in the midst of its 50th anniversary celebrations, we'd like to look back at some interesting facts about the model from the perspective of the Spanish market. Do you know how many units have been sold? How much power did the original GTI have? Where does its name come from? How many metres of cable does a 2024 model have compared to a 1974 model? Here's all this and more.

1. Volkswagen Golf - a successful model

With 50 years of history and eight generations behind it, it's no wonder that the Golf has sold a lot and sold well. Today, it has sold 37 million units, making it the best-selling model of all time in Europe and the third best-selling model worldwide.

Furthermore, in 2002, the Golf managed to overtake the Beetle with 21,517,415 units assembled, making it the most successful model in the brand's history. Below is an overview of all sales, generation by generation:

Generation Production date Units sold Golf 1 1974-1983 6.9 million Golf 2 1983-1991 6.3 million Golf 3 1991-1997 4.8 million Golf 4 1997-2003 4.9 million Golf 5 2003-2008 3.4 million Golf 6 2008-2012 3.6 million Golf 7 2012-2020 6.3 million Golf 8 2020-present 1 million

2. Around 770,000 Golfs on the road in Spain

The number of Golfs still on the roads in Spain today is somewhat hard to come by, but the brand has reported a figure of no less than 770,000 units. So it's hardly surprising that every time you go out on the road, you'll come across one... at least.

3. Favourite second-hand model in 2023

Another curious fact is the Golf and the used car market, since in 2023 it was the most sought-after and most bought second-hand model, with 61,883 units purchased. The reasons? Image, sporty versions, certain highly valued engines, collectors (if we're talking about the classics)...

Volkswagen Golf third generation

4. 1976, the GTI is born... with 110 PS!

The first GTI, born in 1976, was powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine with fuel injection and 110 PS, hence the acronym GTI: Grand Turismo Injection. It may not seem like much power, but at the time, combined with a weight well under 1,000 kg, it allowed the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 9 seconds and reach 113 mph.

Interestingly, the 1.8 engine didn't arrive in the GTI until the Pirelli special series Mk1 of 1993, with 112 PS, which would go straight into the second generation of the model.

And before we go any further, let us show you another fact: that Mk1 was 3,075 mm long and used a total of 200 metres of cable in its construction... compared to the current model's 4,282 mm length and 2,000 metres of cable.

5. Golf, where does its name really come from?

At first glance, you might think that the name Golf comes from the sport of the same name. Even the golf ball on the gear lever of some generations might corroborate your theory.

The official theory seems to be that the origin of the name, like the Scirocco, comes from wind-related terms, specifically the adaptation of Gulf Stream. But new theories claim that a brand manager's horse, named Golf, may have played a key role in the process. We will continue to investigate the matter...

6. 90% of Golfs sold in Spain... were GTIs!

This fact may be as curious as it is striking. But in the 1990s, 90% of all Volkswagen sales in Spain were of the Golf. And nine out of ten Golfs sold were GTIs. An incredible figure, ensured by the status the car achieved among Spanish drivers, thanks to the brand's advertising campaigns at the time.

7. Golf R: the most powerful to date with 333 PS

Alone for years as the benchmark for sportiness, from 2003 onwards, the GTI models began to be surpassed in power and performance by the R models, starting with the fourth-generation R32.

In this sense, the Golf R is still the most powerful model in history, if we are referring to series-produced models, maintaining the 333 PS extracted from the 2.0 TSI engine, which was already available in the model before the restyling.

Volkswagen Golf R Black Edition 2024

8. First electric approach in 2014

With the recent commitment to the electric ID. model family and the announcement of the future electric Golf GTI, one might think that total electrification had been a foreign trend for the Golf until now. But no, already in 2014, the German compact offered its first 100% electric version, the e-Golf, with 136 PS and up to 144 miles of range.

9. Golf: a model with all kinds of versions

Although it is currently only sold as a five-door and as a practical estate (Variant), in the past, there were many different body styles in the Golf's catalogue: three-door, convertible... and even MPV. Remember the Golf Plus and Sportvan? And that's not to mention the first-generation Cabrio that could sail: the Volkswagen See-Golf.

Andreas Mindt, Head of Design at Volkswagen, at the GTI Fanfest 2024

10. Fan phenomenon and 'party' model

The Golf is undoubtedly one of the brand's top three iconic models in terms of importance and number of fans, alongside the Volkswagen Beetle and the T1 van.

Thus, it is not surprising that it is the star of large festivals where the fan community gathers, such as the aforementioned GTI Fan Fest 2024 in Wolfsburg, the GTI Days held in Spain a few years ago or La Gran Golfada, the festival dedicated to the Golf in Marugán (Segovia), with more than 2,000 attendees and 700 cars, to celebrate the half-century of the model's history.