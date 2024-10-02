Announced a few days ago and expected at the Paris Motor Show 2024 is the Peugeot E-408, the electric version of the French crossover coupé. Initially available in a single configuration, with a single front motor producing 210 PS and 345 Nm of maximum torque, it is fitted with a 58.2 kWh net NMC battery for a claimed range of up to 281 miles in the WLTP cycle.

This powertrain joins the currently available petrols: the 130 PS 1.2-litre, its 136 PS mild hybrid version and the 180 and 225 PS plug-ins.

Peugeot E-408: the styling

Based on the E-EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) the electric Peugeot 408 retains the dimensions of the combustion version: 4.69 metres long, 1.85 wide, 1.49 high and a wheelbase of 2.79. The styling, streamlined and muscular, also remains virtually unchanged. What does change is the design of the wheels, 19-inch, which mount specific tyres with low rolling resistance.

Thanks to the generous wheelbase, the battery is located in the lower part of the car, between the two axles, without compromising interior space.

Peugeot E-408

Unchanged is the interior, where the classic Peugeot i-Cockpit remains, with i-toggles arranged under the 10-inch central screen, with connected navigation and TomTom map, route planner, voice assistant, ChatGPT and connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Boot capacity is 471 litres, the same as the plug-in versions, but 65 litres less than the petrol and mild hybrid versions. If the rear seat backrests are folded down, total capacity reaches 1,545 litres.

Peugeot E-408, the powertrain

Three different driving modes are available for powertrain management: Eco, Normal and Sport, in which the maximum power output of the system varies from 170 to 210 PS. There are also three braking regeneration modes, selectable via the paddles behind the steering wheel.

As far as charging is concerned, the electric Peugeot 408 is equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase charger, while in direct current it accepts up to 120 kW, to go from 20 to 80 per cent capacity in about 30 minutes. This gives a range of 62 miles in just over 10 minutes.

Peugeot E-408, internal

Peugeot E-408, prices

Orders for the Peugeot E-408 will open today in Europe, but we don't know the prices yet. We do know that there will only be two trim levels, Allure and GT, and that there will be a choice of five body colours: Okenite White, Obsession Blue, Selenium Grey, Elisir Red and Black Pearl.

In terms of equipment, the Peugeot E-408 comes standard with a heat pump, various driver assistance systems, pre-conditioning and so on.