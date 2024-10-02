Skoda's new ace up its sleeve in the electric SUV category is the Elroq. Positioned in C segment, the Czech manufacturer's new model has similar proportions to the Karoq and will arrive in dealerships in the first quarter of 2025. UK market order books open on 18 October.

Once on the market, it will be one of the most attractive compact SUVs on the list, with a starting price of £31,500.

Skoda Elroq, the exterior

At 4.49 metres long and with a wheelbase of 2.77 metres, the Elroq picks up on the Czech company's 'Modern Solid' design language and, in particular, what has been seen on the latest models. The rear, in fact, is reminiscent of the Enyaq and Karoq, while the front actually presents a new look.

In place of the traditional grille, we find a simpler style, with a completely reinterpreted minimalist light signature and the replacement of the company's legendary emblem with the name spelled out letter by letter.

On the whole, the shapes are aerodynamic, with Skoda claiming a Cx of just 0.26, achieved through careful design in details such as the outline of the mirrors and the presence of the front cooling system that opens and closes according to the needs of the battery.

Skoda Elroq, the interior

The interior is well cared for and minimalist, with a dashboard featuring simple, modern lines and characterised by new generation eco-friendly materials. The new steering wheel features 'Skoda' lettering and the instrumentation is complete with the digital instrument cluster 'drowned' in the dashboard and the 13-inch infotainment display cantilevered, with the latter featuring the same interface seen on the Superb, Kodiaq and Enyaq systems.

In addition to the infotainment screen, there is a bar of physical buttons on the Elroq that provide quick access to comfort functions, driving modes and climate controls. In addition, an augmented reality head-up display that can show speed, road signs, cruise control and navigation is available as an option.

Skoda Skoda Elroq, the plantation

Connectivity via the MySkoda App incorporates ChatGPT and combines several options making it the vehicle's remote control centre. In addition to controlling various functions such as unlocking and locking the doors or remote parking, MySkoda allows the user to control the charging options of the Skoda Charger home charger.

In terms of upholstery, the seats are made of 'vegan' leather and RecyTitan fabrics. Plastics are 78 per cent recycled PET and, for the first time, the brand incorporates recycled fibres through high-tech processes that combine circularity with safe chemical treatments.

Skoda Skoda Elroq, the boot

There is no shortage of 'Simply Clever' solutions, such as the tray for storing a tablet or the glove compartment for rear passengers, as well as various compartments with a total capacity of 48 litres.

The 470-litre boot, which can be increased to 1,580 litres when the seats are folded down, has a double bottom and a shelf for storing charging cables.

Skoda Elroq, engines and batteries

Based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Elroq is equipped with three different battery types, depending on the version. The Elroq 50, the base version, is equipped with a rear-mounted engine powered by a 55 kWh battery, with a claimed range of 230 miles and a power output of 168 PS. The Elroq 60 is also rear-wheel drive, with a 63 kWh battery, a range of 250 miles and 204 PS.

Skoda Skoda Elroq (2025)

In addition to the two smaller battery versions, there are two others with an 82 kWh battery in both rear- and all-wheel drive. The rear-wheel-drive Elroq 85 has an output of 286 PS, while the all-wheel-drive version, the Elroq 85x, has an additional motor on the front axle which, combined with the rear axle, provides 299 PS and a range of up to 348 miles.

Skoda Elroq, prices

Prices for the Skoda Elroq start at £31,500, slightly higher than the Karoq (from £29,775 with the 116 PS 1.0 petrol in SE Drive trim). The official UK configurator will go online on 2 October.