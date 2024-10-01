First the Robotaxi and the new Model Y, then the Model 2 and the new Roadster: everyone at Tesla knows what electric vehicles are coming next. But no one has ever mentioned a new version of the Model 3, since the electric saloon was only given a 'Highland' restyling a year ago.

Yet the mysterious electric car spotted under camouflage in the Bay Area in San Francisco over the past few days seems to fit the sketch of a Model 3. It is - among other things - a peculiar model, which appears to be a cross between the old and the new saloon.

The video

Only one element is visible, however, because the camouflage well conceals the entire body of the car. Only the headlights remain clearly visible, elongated like the old ones, but 'angular' like the new ones. Showing the car is a video posted on Reddit by user jacknv.

The hypothesis

The question now arises: what are we looking at? Is it possible that Tesla really is still renewing the Model 3 without having leaked any rumours beyond this footage? Hardly, although there are those who think that the update to the Model Y will lead the company to revise the electric saloon to make it more similar to its revamped SUV sibling.

Others speculate instead that Elon Musk and co. have begun road tests of the highly anticipated $25,000 economy electric car: the Tesla Model 2, which - according to some rumours - will make headlines on 10 October during the unveiling of the Robotaxi, with which it will share the platform.

The company will also be present at the Paris Motor Show, which kicks off four days after the self-driving electric vehicle event. Taking for granted the presence of the Cybercab (as the vehicle might be called), will we also see the Model Y 'Juniper' and this strange and mysterious Model 3?